US-Russia talks to be held in Moscow 'very soon,' Russian ambassador claims

Russian and U.S. delegations will hold talks in Moscow in the near future, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with state-controlled news agency TASS on June 10.

The meeting would follow a series of previous discussions between the U.S. and Russia that focused on peace efforts in Ukraine and the resumption of bilateral ties.

The first talks since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine took place on Feb. 18 in Riyadh, where the sides discussed bilateral relations, a potential presidential meeting, and ending the war.

"I can confirm that the next round of negotiations between the delegations will take place very soon in Moscow," Darchiev said.

The ambassador noted that during the previous round of talks on April 10 in Istanbul, the two sides agreed to move future consultations to their respective capitals.

The U.S. State Department described the April 10 talks in Istanbul as having a "constructive approach." The closed-door consultations lasted about six hours and focused on ensuring stable banking services for diplomatic missions. Both delegations exchanged notes on the issue and agreed to continue discussions.

Darchiev also said that Russia is aiming for a model of "non-confrontational coexistence" with the United States and confirmed that the parties have launched negotiations on the return of confiscated Russian diplomatic property.

Other rounds of talks between U.S. and Russia occurred in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and April 10, focusing on diplomatic mission operations and movement of diplomats.

U.S. and Russian delegations also held a 12-hour closed-door session in Riyadh on March 24. The talks centered on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea and broader military de-escalation.

The diplomatic push continues amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine. Trump suggested on June 5 that it may be better to let the conflict continue for now, likening the war to a fight between children that should not be interrupted too quickly.

Kyiv and its allies remain skeptical of Trump's approach toward peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for stronger U.S. action and warned that "America’s silence, and the silence of others around the world, only encourages (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

A bipartisan sanctions bill, targeting countries that purchase Russian oil and uranium, is awaiting approval in Congress.