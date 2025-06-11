20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Diplomacy, Russian Embassy, War
Edit post

US-Russia talks to be held in Moscow 'very soon,' Russian ambassador claims

by Anna Fratsyvir June 11, 2025 9:23 AM 2 min read
A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 30, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian and U.S. delegations will hold talks in Moscow in the near future, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with state-controlled news agency TASS on June 10.

The meeting would follow a series of previous discussions between the U.S. and Russia that focused on peace efforts in Ukraine and the resumption of bilateral ties.

The first talks since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine took place on Feb. 18 in Riyadh, where the sides discussed bilateral relations, a potential presidential meeting, and ending the war.

"I can confirm that the next round of negotiations between the delegations will take place very soon in Moscow," Darchiev said.

The ambassador noted that during the previous round of talks on April 10 in Istanbul, the two sides agreed to move future consultations to their respective capitals.

The U.S. State Department described the April 10 talks in Istanbul as having a "constructive approach." The closed-door consultations lasted about six hours and focused on ensuring stable banking services for diplomatic missions. Both delegations exchanged notes on the issue and agreed to continue discussions.

Darchiev also said that Russia is aiming for a model of "non-confrontational coexistence" with the United States and confirmed that the parties have launched negotiations on the return of confiscated Russian diplomatic property.

Other rounds of talks between U.S. and Russia occurred in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and April 10, focusing on diplomatic mission operations and movement of diplomats.

U.S. and Russian delegations also held a 12-hour closed-door session in Riyadh on March 24. The talks centered on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea and broader military de-escalation.

The diplomatic push continues amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine. Trump suggested on June 5 that it may be better to let the conflict continue for now, likening the war to a fight between children that should not be interrupted too quickly.

Kyiv and its allies remain skeptical of Trump's approach toward peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for stronger U.S. action and warned that "America’s silence, and the silence of others around the world, only encourages (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

A bipartisan sanctions bill, targeting countries that purchase Russian oil and uranium, is awaiting approval in Congress.

Trump quietly pressuring Senate to weaken Russia sanctions, WSJ reports
The White House reportedly asked Sen. Graham to insert waivers into the bill allowing Trump to choose which entities get sanctioned and changing the word “shall” to “may.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.