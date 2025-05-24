Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Syria, Sanctions, Middle East, Russia, Marco Rubio, Bashar al-Assad, Iran
Edit post

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 24, 2025 11:31 PM 2 min read
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani (C) attends a flag raising ceremony of the new Syrian flag at United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 25, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country.

The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.

According to a statement released by the Treasury Department, the decision to roll back sanctions is "just one part of a broader U.S. government effort to remove the full architecture of sanctions imposed on Syria due to the abuses of the Bashar al-Assad regime."

The statement also notes that the sanctions relief "does not allow for transactions that benefit Russia, Iran, or North Korea—key supporters of the former Assad regime."

Additionally, according to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the goal of the sanctions relief is to "advance Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts" and "facilitate the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation, and enable a more effective humanitarian response across Syria."

Syria welcomed the Trump administration's decision to ease sanctions in a statement issued by its foreign ministry on May 24.

In the statement, the ministry called the decision a "positive step" toward relieving the country's humanitarian and economic suffering, and expressed Syria's willingness to cooperate with international partners.

Earlier this week, top European Union officials also announced sanctions relief for Syria, noting that the decision to lift sanctions is a critical step on "the path to economic recovery."

Following the ouster of dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria's new leadership has sought to reverse the country's geopolitical isolation and years of crippling international sanctions after more than a decade of war.

‘Putin remains confident in Russia’s ultimate victory in Ukraine,’ US intelligence reports
According to a recent report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains “committed to victory in Ukraine, and his objectives remain mostly unchanged since the beginning of the war: Ukrainian neutrality and a further partition of the Ukrainian state.”
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.