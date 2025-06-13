20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

US ready to defend itself, Israel if Iran responds to Israeli air strikes, Trump says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2025 9:44 AM 2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks at an event unveiling plans to host the 2027 NFL Draft in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon for the Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 13 that he was aware of Israel's plans to conduct strikes on Iran in advance and that Washington is watching for any signs of retaliation by Tehran, Fox News reported.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Trump told Fox News' anchor Bret Baier.

The comments come after Israel launched heavy air strikes against 100 sites in Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and reportedly killing Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and other top officials.

In a statement released by the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States was not involved in the strikes on Iran, calling it a "unilateral action."

The U.S. has reached out to at least one Middle Eastern ally to say that the strike is going to happen, but that Washington was not involved, Fox News reported.

Trump said the U.S. military is on high alert and watching for any kind of retaliation, adding that the U.S. will respond to defend itself or Israel if Iran strikes back.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Tehran had already launched over 100 drones against Israel, which are expected to reach their targets within the next few hours.

Before the attacks, Trump emphasized that despite tensions, he is committed to avoiding conflict and prefers a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear aspirations. "I want to have an agreement with Iran," Trump said, referring to ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Oman.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to a "diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue," and insisted that his "entire administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran."

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and has expressed willingness to accept limited restrictions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

In contrast, the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report highlighting Iran’s failure to comply with its obligations to fully disclose activities at its nuclear facilities.

Beyond the Middle East, Iran has emerged as a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine, supplying Moscow with drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.