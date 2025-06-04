US hasn't decided yet on new Ukraine aid, focuses on peace, NATO envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. administration has not yet made any new decisions on military assistance for Kyiv as it remains focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told journalists on June 4.

Whitaker stressed that Washington counts on European leadership in providing Ukraine with the resources needed to achieve a lasting peace, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The envoy made the comments as Kyiv's partners gathered in Brussels for a Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

The UDCG was initially launched by former U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022 to coordinate assistance for Ukraine among some 50 countries.

Pete Hegseth, the current Pentagon chief, relinquished chairmanship of the group to the U.K. and Germany and opted out of the June 4 meeting, leaving Whitaker to represent the U.S.

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has not approved any new defense aid for Ukraine, vowing instead to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

The assistance approved under the previous Biden administration continues to flow, but is expected to run out in the coming months. Washington also provides Ukraine with crucial intelligence assistance.

As peace talks stall, Trump has signaled the U.S. might abandon its involvement in the effort, raising fears among European partners that he might also cut off all remaining support for Ukraine.

The U.S. president has repeatedly urged Europe to take up responsibility for backing Ukraine and for its own security as his strategic focus shifts away from the continent.

Under former President Joe Biden, the U.S. has been the leader in military donations to Ukraine, supplying some weapons that European allies struggle to replace, including air defense interceptors.