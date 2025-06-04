Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, US aid, Ukraine, War, Military aid
Edit post

US hasn't decided yet on new Ukraine aid, focuses on peace, NATO envoy says

by Martin Fornusek June 4, 2025 2:55 PM 2 min read
U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker attends the Meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters during the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on April 11, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. administration has not yet made any new decisions on military assistance for Kyiv as it remains focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told journalists on June 4.

Whitaker stressed that Washington counts on European leadership in providing Ukraine with the resources needed to achieve a lasting peace, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

The envoy made the comments as Kyiv's partners gathered in Brussels for a Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

The UDCG was initially launched by former U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022 to coordinate assistance for Ukraine among some 50 countries.

Pete Hegseth, the current Pentagon chief, relinquished chairmanship of the group to the U.K. and Germany and opted out of the June 4 meeting, leaving Whitaker to represent the U.S.

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has not approved any new defense aid for Ukraine, vowing instead to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

The assistance approved under the previous Biden administration continues to flow, but is expected to run out in the coming months. Washington also provides Ukraine with crucial intelligence assistance.

As peace talks stall, Trump has signaled the U.S. might abandon its involvement in the effort, raising fears among European partners that he might also cut off all remaining support for Ukraine.

The U.S. president has repeatedly urged Europe to take up responsibility for backing Ukraine and for its own security as his strategic focus shifts away from the continent.

Under former President Joe Biden, the U.S. has been the leader in military donations to Ukraine, supplying some weapons that European allies struggle to replace, including air defense interceptors.

Inside Russia, calls for peace come with conditions — and Kremlin talking points
Following the second round of direct peace talks with Ukraine, the Russian side leaked its proposal on how to end its war — effectively a demand for Ukraine’s surrender. Yet, if the intentions of the Kremlin are no secret — continue the war until a political or military victory — getting information on
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 AM

Latvia joins UN Security Council for first time.

Latvia was elected on June 3 to the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called it a “historic day" for the Baltic nation, pledging the country’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.