US filmmaker injured by fallen balcony in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2025 3:08 PM 2 min read
Screenshot from a video posted by Chris Walters on his Instagram channel on May 29, 2025. (Chris Walters/Instagram)
Christopher Walters, a U.S. filmmaker documenting the Russian war against Ukraine, was injured when a balcony fell on him in central Kyiv, he said on social media on May 29.

Walters posted a video address on Instagram, with visible bruises on his face and a ruined balcony in the background.

"While missiles and drones are flying, we are being injured by balconies due to someone's irresponsibility!" the filmmaker said in the post.

The incident took place in Kyiv's Podilskyi district in front of a building's entrance, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration.

Tkachenko, who is in a public conflict with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, stressed that the accident was "not a hostile attack but a consequence of many years of inaction."

Walters said he wants to conduct an investigation to determine the causes of the incident and prevent it from happening again.

Tkachenko added that he would have a "serious conversation" with district management companies and instructed the new head of the Podilskyi strict administration to keep in touch with the victim and inspect the damage.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow proposes next round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2 in Istanbul
* Moscow proposes next round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2 in Istanbul * Ukrainian drones hit Russian cruise missile factory, SBU source says, in one of largest reported strikes of full-scale war * 11 more Ukrainian Children rescued from Russian-occupied territories, Yermak’s advisor says * ‘We’ll know in two weeks’ if Putin serious
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
11:13 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
3:46 AM

Over half of Azov fighters returned to Ukraine, official says.

The confirmed statistic, which includes multiple units who fought to defend the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, comes amid social media outcry criticizing Ukrainian authorities for failing to return certain captives, including Azov fighters, during the war's largest 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange
MORE NEWS

* indicates required
