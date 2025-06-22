US conducts air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The United States conducted air strikes on nuclear sites in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social on June 21.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air airspace," Trump said.

Israel and Iran have exchanged strikes in recent days as Israel voices concern over Tehran's continued development of nuclear weapons.

The White House has backed Israel, remaining cautious in escalating its role in the conflict. The strikes mark U.S. military involvement in the conflict.

"A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors," Trump said.

Trump has called for Iran to negotiate an end to the conflict.

"Iran must now agree to end this war," Trump said in a separate post to social media.