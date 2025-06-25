Skip to content
US citizen wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Ukraine after 30 years on the run

by Anna Fratsyvir June 25, 2025 11:38 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian police detain a U.S. citizen, who had been on the run since 1992 over child sex abuse charges, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on June 25,2025. (Ukraine's Prosecutor General / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities have arrested a 66-year-old U.S. citizen who had been on the run for more than three decades, wanted for multiple child sex crimes committed in Arizona in the 1980s and early 1990s, Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General said on June 25.

The man — who has not been named — was detained in Kyiv Oblast in a joint operation coordinated by Ukrainian prosecutors in cooperation with Ukraine's Cyber Police Department, the FBI, and Ukraine's Ministry of Justice. He had been living in Ukraine under a false identity, using forged documents under the name of a Mexican citizen.

According to U.S. law enforcement, the suspect worked as the director of a preschool in Pima County, Arizona, and committed a series of sexual offenses against four children aged 4 to 9 between 1984 and 1991. Before sentencing by the Arizona Superior Court, he reportedly fled the U.S. and avoided prosecution for more than 30 years.

Ukrainian authorities located him using digital tools, including open-source intelligence analysis. He was found living in a house in Kyiv Oblast.

Following his identification, law enforcement carried out a search and arrested him at his residence. Prosecutors are currently preparing a request to a Ukrainian court for temporary arrest pending extradition.

According to U.S. officials, the man faces 15 counts under criminal law related to the sexual abuse of children.

Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General said it remains committed to international cooperation in criminal justice, particularly in extraditing individuals accused of grave crimes, including those involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

