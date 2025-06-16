US cancels talks with Russia on restoring diplomatic relations, Moscow claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has canceled the next round of talks with Russia on restoring diplomatic relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on June 16.

Zakharova's statement came days after Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev announced that delegations from both countries were expected to meet in Moscow in the near future.

The planned talks were supposed to be part of discussions between the U.S. and Russia that focused on peace efforts in Ukraine and the resumption of bilateral ties.

According to Zakharova, the upcoming round was intended to "eliminate irritants" and help normalize the operations of both nations' diplomatic missions.

"We hope that the pause taken by them (the U.S.) will not become too long," the Russian spokesperson said.

Washington is yet to comment on Zakharova's claims.

The first talks since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine took place on Feb. 18 in Riyadh, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, a potential presidential meeting, and ways on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Darchiev said that during the recent round of talks on April 10 in Istanbul, the two sides agreed to move future consultations to their respective capitals.

The U.S. State Department described the April 10 talks in Istanbul as having a "constructive approach." The closed-door consultations lasted about six hours and focused on ensuring stable banking services for diplomatic missions. Both delegations exchanged notes on the issue and agreed to continue discussions.

The diplomatic push continues amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine. Trump suggested on June 5 that it may be better to let the conflict continue for now, likening the war to a fight between children that should not be interrupted too quickly.

Kyiv and its allies remain skeptical of Trump's approach toward peace efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for stronger U.S. action and warned that "America’s silence, and the silence of others around the world, only encourages (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."