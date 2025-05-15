Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, War, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Edit post

Upwards of 640,000 Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine, Syrskyi says

by Dmytro Basmat May 16, 2025 2:09 AM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's ground forces participating in combat against Ukraine amount to upwards of 640,000 soldiers, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 15.

"Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition and is using a combined force of up to 640,000 troops," Syrskyi told members of the NATO-Ukraine Council. "Our soldiers continue to conduct an effective defense operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

The total number of Russian military personnel marks a growing trend, as Russia continues to intensify operations in various regions of the front line.

The Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials, that Russia appears to be preparing a significant offensive despite expected ceasefire talks this week and calls by Kyiv and its partners for an unconditional 30-day truce.

In March, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), reported that Russia had deployed more than 620,000 soldiers to fight in Ukraine. While in November 2024, the total amounted to almost 580,000 soldiers.

Russia has gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses.

As of May 15, Russia has lost a total of 970,590 troops since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine's General Staff reported. The estimate, which is broadly in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies, likely includes those killed, captured, wounded, and missing.

On Feb. 24, independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona estimated in a report that around 165,000 Russian troops have been killed since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including nearly 100,000 in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Feb. 15 that Moscow had lost around 250,000 soldiers, with 20,000 killed in battles for Russia's Kursk Oblast alone. While Kyiv does not regularly disclose total casualty country, that number has likely significantly increased in recent months.

In an interview with NBC published on Feb. 16, Zelensky said over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 380,000 injured on the battlefield.

‘It’s a mess’ — after all the hype, Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul descend into name-calling shambles
Istanbul — it’s where Asia meets Europe, but as we now know, not where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier



Author: Dmytro Basmat

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.