Over 40% of Ukrainians willing to compromise on 'de facto' recognition of Russian occupation for peace, poll shows

by Martin Fornusek June 10, 2025 1:25 PM 3 min read
A man removes a Russian occupation banner in newly liberated Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 14, 2022. (Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images)
Some 48% of Ukrainians "categorically" oppose even a de facto recognition of Russian control of the occupied Ukrainian territories to achieve peace, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 10.

In turn, 43% of respondents said they would be willing to make the concession to reach a peace deal with Moscow, provided it does not include a formal, or de jure, recognition of the Russian control.

The news comes as Russia continues to push for territorial concessions from Ukraine as part of the ongoing peace talks.

The survey suggests that Ukrainians are even less ready to accept a de jure recognition of the Russian occupation – 68% of respondents said they are categorically against such a step, while 24% were open to it.

The strongest opposition – 78% – was against handing over control of Ukrainian territories that Russia does not currently occupy. Only 15% of respondents were willing to make that compromise.

Russia currently occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine's territory. This includes the whole of Crimea occupied in 2014 and large parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Moscow illegally declared the annexation of the latter four regions in 2022 and insists on Ukraine's full withdrawal from them as part of a peace deal, even though it does not control them completely.

A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Kremlin is also pushing for a formal recognition of its hold over Ukrainian territories. While U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly signalled a willingness to U.S. recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea, Ukraine has rejected the step, as well as its withdrawal from the territory it currently holds.

The poll revealed that public opinion on territorial concessions has remained relatively stable over the past months.

When asked whether Ukraine should give up territories to achieve peace — without specifying a de facto or de jure recognition of the Russian occupation — 52% said Ukraine should not take the step under "any circumstances."

In comparison, 38% of respondents backed the compromise. These are almost the same figures as in December 2024, when 51% were opposed to the concession, while 38% were open to it.

"Our survey shows that the issue of territorial losses is extremely sensitive for Ukrainians and, in particular, how exactly 'territorial losses' are interpreted plays a significant role," said Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of KIIS, in a statement.

"At the same time, this means that (un)readiness for territorial losses can become the subject of manipulation and information campaigns against Ukraine."

The poll was conducted between May 15 and June 3. It involved 2,004 adult residents of the Ukrainian-controlled territories who were interviewed by telephone. Only about 500 of them answered all four questions.

Key to Russia’s potential defeat lies in its economy
As the war in Ukraine grinds on, attention remains fixed on the battlefield. But Russia’s most vulnerable flank is not in the trenches — it’s in the treasury. The West, and especially the United States, holds economic levers that could push Vladimir Putin toward serious negotiations or even collapse
The Kyiv IndependentWojciech Jakóbik
Author: Martin Fornusek

