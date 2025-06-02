Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Vox Pop, Russian airfields
Edit post

Ukrainians celebrate 'Spiderweb' operation that hit dozens of Russian bombers

by Linda Hourani and Alexander Zabolotnyi June 2, 2025 6:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine, SBU, conducted a major special operation targeting four Russian air bases across the country on June 1. The agency used first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russia and hidden inside trucks.

They reportedly successfully hit 41 Russian heavy bombers. The operation — codenamed "Spiderweb" and a year-and-a-half in the planning — appears to have dealt a major blow to the aircraft Moscow uses to launch long-range missile attacks on Ukraine's cities. We asked Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv to share their reactions to the operation.

Authors: Linda Hourani, Alexander Zabolotnyi

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

9:27 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, Russia end second round of peace talks, no ceasefire achieved.

During the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation offered Moscow a complete ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners of war in an all-for-all format, bringing back the children abducted by Russia, and the release of all civilians from Russian captivity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.