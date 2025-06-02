Ukrainians celebrate 'Spiderweb' operation that hit dozens of Russian bombers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine, SBU, conducted a major special operation targeting four Russian air bases across the country on June 1. The agency used first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russia and hidden inside trucks.

They reportedly successfully hit 41 Russian heavy bombers. The operation — codenamed "Spiderweb" and a year-and-a-half in the planning — appears to have dealt a major blow to the aircraft Moscow uses to launch long-range missile attacks on Ukraine's cities. We asked Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv to share their reactions to the operation.