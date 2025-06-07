Ukrainian woman, 6-year-old daughter found murdered in Belgium

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 46-year-old Ukrainian woman and her 6-year-old daughter were found murdered on June 6 in the city of Leuven, Belgium, authorities reported.

The woman and her daughter were found after first responders were called to the scene of fire in the community of Haasrode. Both victims were found in the fire, and had previously suffered stab wounds, Belgian media outlet VRT reported.

Authorities believe that the fire was deliberative and suspect foul play.

The Ukrainian family, which was not named, had been living in Belgium for three years. The murdered woman's 16-year-old son was at school of the time of the murder.

VRT reported that the father of the murdered girl is Ukrainian soldier currently serving on the front line.

No additional details were released as the investigation into the double homicide is ongoing.

A number of Ukrainian citizens have been killed or injured in attacks in multiple European cities, including in hate-motivated attacks.

In February 2024, a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy received severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital after his attacker allegedly made xenophobic remarks before the attack.



