Ukrainian delegates reportedly meet Kellogg, French, German, UK advisors before Istanbul talks

by Kateryna Denisova May 16, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak react prior to meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Oct. 10, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with French, German, U.K., and U.S. officials in Istanbul on May 16, Suspilne reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian officials reportedly held talks with national security advisors from the three countries, as well as with U.S. Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

The meeting took place ahead of the anticipated talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with Turkish officials also expected to participate.

The meetings would mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the unsuccessful peace talks in Istanbul in 2022.

After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Turkey this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting. The Russian leader declined to attend and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, who represented Russia at the 2022 negotiations, to lead the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Turkey on May 15 consisted of top Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, representatives of the Presidential Office, the military, and intelligence agencies.

However, after a three-hour meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky announced that a smaller delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov would travel to Istanbul to discuss a potential ceasefire.

Kyiv and its partners have urged Moscow to adopt an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as the first step toward a broader peace deal, a move that Russia continues to reject.

‘It’s a mess’ — after all the hype, Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul descend into name-calling shambles
Istanbul — it’s where Asia meets Europe, but as we now know, not where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
