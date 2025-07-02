Ukrainian-founded Grammarly to acquire AI email app Superhuman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Grammarly, a company with Ukrainian roots, announced its intent to acquire AI email writing app Superhuman as part of its expansion into an AI productivity platform, the company said in a press release on July 1.

Grammarly is the most valuable company with Ukrainian roots, reaching $13 billion valuation as of 2021. Grammarly was founded in 2009 in Kyiv by Oleksii Shevchenko, Maksym Lytvyn, and Dmytro Lider.

According to Grammarly's press release, email is Grammarly's top use case, with the platform editing over 50 million emails weekly.

Superhuman is an AI email application that the company says helps users respond to emails faster and reduces time spent on email communications.

Users are already sending and responding to 72% more emails per hour after using Superhuman compared to the previous period, according to Grammarly.

"This is the future we've been building toward since day one: AI that works where people work, not where companies want them to work," said Shishir Mehrotra, Grammarly's CEO.

The acquisition follows Grammarly's recent purchase of Coda, a productivity tool company. The combined platforms will allow users to work with multiple AI agents for different tasks within email communications.

Grammarly says that its service is used daily by over 40 million users, generating annual revenue of more than $700 million for the company.