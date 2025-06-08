20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian artists
Ukrainian opera tenor and volunteer killed in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova June 9, 2025 2:34 AM 2 min read
Vladyslav Horai, a soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed in Sumy Oblast while on a volunteer mission, the opera house reported on June 8. (Odesa National Opera / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladyslav Horai, a renowned tenor and soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast while on a volunteer mission, the opera house reported on June 8.

"A tragic loss has shaken the entire Ukrainian arts community," the Odesa National Opera wrote in a Facebook post. "Today, June 8, while carrying out his volunteer mission in the Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, volunteer, father, a man of great heart, and Honored Artist of Ukraine — Vladyslav Horai — was killed."

Horai was widely known both in Ukraine and internationally for his voice and stage presence, according to his colleagues. "Vladyslav was not just a talent of the stage — he was an example of strength, dignity, and kindness in life," the opera house said.

Horai had been a member of the opera troupe at the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet since 1993. He was a laureate of the National Chamber Music Competition in Khmelnytskyi and the International Antonín Dvořák Vocal Competition in Karlovy Vary, Czechia, and was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine in 2013.

"Even in the darkest of times, he never stood aside — he helped, volunteered, supported. The Odesa National Opera is in mourning. The stage on which he lived will sound different without him."

These Ukrainian artists, writers were killed by Russia's war
“My worst fear is coming true: I’m inside a new Executed Renaissance. As in the 1930s, Ukrainian artists are killed, their manuscripts disappear, and their memory is erased,” Ukrainian writer Viktoriia Amelina penned in the foreword to the published diary of another author, Volodymyr Vakulenko, murdered during the Russian occupation
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova

News Feed

6:17 PM  (Updated: )

Ukraine refutes Russia’s claims of disrupting POW exchange.

"If the Russian side is now backing away from what was promised in Istanbul, it raises serious questions about the reliability and capability of their negotiating team," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 7.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.