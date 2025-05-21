Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Russian offensive
Edit post

Ukrainian officials deny Russian troop presence in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Anna Fratsyvir May 21, 2025 9:42 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier of the 65th Mechanized Brigade walks on a road near the frontline village of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials have dismissed on May 21 claims circulating online that Russian forces have reached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, called the claims "fake" and said that the accompanying photograph allegedly showing Russian troops in the area was also fabricated.

"This so-called 'news' and the photo allegedly illustrating it do not reflect reality," Lysak said in a statement. "They were deliberately published by (Russia) to frighten residents of our region, sow panic, and destabilize the situation."

The Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState also addressed the viral image, which appeared to show Russian soldiers near a pickup truck entangled in barbed wire. Russian military bloggers claimed the photo proved they had reached the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border near the village of Novomykolaivka.

DeepState refuted the claim, saying the photo was taken in the Donetsk Oblast village of Troitske and that the vehicle belonged to Ukrainian troops who came under attack during the night. Russian forces reportedly later arrived and staged photos with the abandoned vehicle in the morning.

There has been no official confirmation of any Russian advance into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

While Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russia's aggression against Ukraine since 2014 — with significant escalation after the full-scale invasion in 2022 – Russian forces have not yet entered the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow nevertheless regularly targets Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs, inflicting heavy civilian casualties.

Russia's advance in Ukraine has not relented despite the U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal and Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire over the past months. After a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected once again a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s eastern villages evacuating families as Russian troops close in
The evacuation order, issued by Governor Serhii Lysak on April 25, concerns the villages of Kolona Mezhova, Novopigorodne, Raipole, and Sukhareva Balka in the Mezhova community.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

8:44 PM

Trump claims 'progress' on ending Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are trying to settle Russia-Ukraine," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters. "I spoke with President Putin for two hours the day before yesterday. I think we made a lot of progress. But that's a bloodbath."
5:09 PM
Video

Historian Timothy Ash on the 'new West' after 'Trump shock.'

With the fading U.S. global leadership under Donald Trump, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and growing populism at home, Europe faces a stark choice: step up or fall into irrelevance. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent on May 16, British historian Timothy Garton Ash paints a picture of a West in transition.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.