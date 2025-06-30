Ukrainian military again denies reports on Russian troops entering Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military on June 30 denied the latest reports that Russian troops had entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Since June 29, the Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState has marked a "gray" zone in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, identifying potential fighting in this section of the front line. Near the village of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the zone extends almost a kilometer into the region.

Meanwhile, Kremlin propagandists claimed on Telegram that Russian troops had captured Dachne.

The reports were denied by spokespeople of two Ukrainian brigades and the Khortytsia group of forces on June 30, Suspilne reported.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of June 29, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

"There are very active battles in the villages located near the administrative border of the region," Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, told Suspilne, adding that Ukraine is holding the defense line near the villages of Yalta, Komar, and Shevchenkove.

Tregubov added that Russian troops had not entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as of noon on June 30.

The press service of the 3rd brigade of the National Guard, stationed in the nearby Pokrovsk sector of the front line, also denied the information about the breakthrough.

Nazar Voitenkov, spokesperson for the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, based in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, also said that the Russian army had made no advances into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

"We are holding the defense line. The line is constantly changing, but the enemy has not broken through," Voitenkov said.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, said on Telegram that fighting is taking place near the region's administrative border, and Russian FPV (first-person-view) drones are also flying into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast,

But despite the heavy battles, there is no breakthrough, he added.

The statements come as Russian troops continue their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, pushing closer to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — a major industrial region in central Ukraine.

In mid-June, Ukraine's military also denied reports that Russian troops had entered the region, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that Ukrainian troops had intercepted Russian reconnaissance units attempting to breach Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.