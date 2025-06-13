Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, MiG-29, Drones
Edit post

Ukrainian MiG-29 strikes Russian drone hub, ammo depot in Zaporizhzhia direction, releases video

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 13, 2025 4:58 PM 2 min read
A MIG-29 Ukrainian fighter jet flying over eastern Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2023. (Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet carried out a precision strike on Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, targeting a command post for drone operators and a combined ammunition and fuel depot, Ukraine's Air Force reported on June 13.

The Air Force did not disclose the exact location of the strike but thanked international partners for providing the guided munitions used in the attack.

"We thank our partners for their highly accurate and effective 'arguments'," the service wrote.

0:00
/
A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet carried out a precision strike on Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia area of southern Ukraine on June 13, 2025. (Ukraine's Air Force / Telegram)

The MiG-29, a Soviet-designed multirole fighter jet, remains a front-line platform in Ukraine's air force and has been adapted to carry Western-supplied precision-guided weapons.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located in southeastern Ukraine, remains one of the war's most contested areas. While the city of Zaporizhzhia is under Ukrainian control, southern parts of the region remain occupied by Russian forces.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 31 that Russia has intensified offensive operations across several key areas, including Zaporizhzhia, as part of a broader summer push.

Ukrainian forces have continued to conduct airstrikes and sabotage missions to degrade Russian supply lines and disrupt offensive preparations.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

