News Feed, General Staff, War, Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces hit Russian command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 1, 2025 9:53 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers firing with D30 artillery at their fighting position in Donetsk oblast, Ukraine on July 29, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine struck a command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on July 1, a day after the attack.

On the evening of June 30, explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied Donetsk, the Russian Telegram channel Shot reported. According to residents, several fires were spotted in different parts of the city.

The attack has significantly hampered Russia's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas of the front line, the General Staff's statement read.

Russian losses are still being determined.

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets in Russian-occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Russia has for months focused its offensive efforts on the embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and has recently been escalating attempts to break through to neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region that has not yet seen combat.

Ukraine denied reports that Russian forces breached the regional border in May and June.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.