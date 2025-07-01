Skip to content
Ukrainian drones allegedly target Russian city 1,300 km from border

by Anna Fratsyvir July 1, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustration purposes: Ukrainian forces from the 22nd Brigade operate Poseidon drones near the Russian border in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2024. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck multiple targets across Russia and occupied Crimea overnight, including the Russian city of Izhevsk lying over 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the Ukrainian border, according to Russian officials and local Telegram channels.

Residents of Izhevsk reported explosions early on July 1, while local authorities confirmed a drone strike on a facility in the city. Alexander Brechalov, head of Russia's Udmurt Republic, said emergency services had responded to the attack and that further information would be provided as it became available.

Russia's aviation agency temporarily suspended flights in and out of the city's airport following the incident.

The city was previously targeted on Nov. 17, 2024, when a drone strike damaged a factory known for producing air defense systems, including Tor missile systems and radar components used by the Russian military. That strike marked the first known Ukrainian drone attack on the region during the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 60 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including 17 over occupied Crimea, 16 over the Rostov Oblast, and 11 over the Sea of Azov. Others were reportedly downed over the Kursk, Saratov, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Oryol oblasts, as well as the Black Sea.

In occupied Crimea, local Telegram channels reported explosions near the town of Kurortne on the Kerch Peninsula, where Russian S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and radar stations are allegedly located. A monitoring group cited NASA satellite data showing a large fire in the area overnight, though there was no official confirmation of any damage to the air defense assets.

Local residents reported explosions between 0:20 a.m. and 0:50 a.m. in the cities of Kerch and Feodosia.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, and its military intelligence agency has not commented. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

