Ukrainian drones strike Russian ammunition depot in occupied Crimea, source says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 11:35 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian security service drones struck an ammunition depot used by Russia's 126th Coastal Defense Brigade near the village of Perevalne in occupied Crimea, causing a large explosion and fire, a security source told the Kyiv Independent on May 17.

The depot, located near a key highway between Simferopol and Alushta, reportedly housed military equipment, ammunition, and fuel storage facilities. Local residents reportedly described thick smoke over the military compound.

"The Security Service of Ukraine continues to effectively strike legitimate military targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. Efforts to degrade (Russia's) military capabilities will continue," the source said.

The strike reportedly caused significant damage and prompted Russian forces to block traffic along the Simferopol–Alushta highway, which passes close to the affected area. There are also reports of Russian military personnel killed in the blast, the source said.

Russia has not officially commented on the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine has ramped up long-range drone strikes and sabotage operations in occupied Crimea in recent months, targeting Russian military infrastructure and logistics hubs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 7 that Ukraine is increasing production across "the full range of drones: from Mavics to long-range drones," as well as ground-based robotic systems.

Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare throughout the war, deploying aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and strike operations. Zelensky also noted progress in Ukraine's capacity for "deep strikes" — long-range drone attacks targeting Russian military infrastructure far behind the front lines.

10 Ukrainian drone makers to watch
In the three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine has almost certainly become the largest producer of drones in the Western-aligned world. Early workshop tinkering on mainly commercial Chinese drones evolved into steadily more professional and massive production of domestic unmanned aerial systems (UAVs). The industry’s rapid
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

