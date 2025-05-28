Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow, mayor claims

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 28, 2025 3:49 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of Moscow on April 25, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian air defense shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones headed toward Moscow overnight on May 28, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Writing on Telegram at 12:29 a.m. local time, Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defense shot down four drones flying toward Moscow. Emergency services were working at the wreckage site.

Since then, dozens of Ukrainian drones have been allegedly shot down near Moscow. Most recently, two more drones were shot down at 2:41 a.m. local time, according to Sobyanin's latest Telegram post.

A total of 26 Ukrainian drones have been shot down so far, according to Russian officials.

No casualties or damage have been reported at the time of publication.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Sobyanin's claims. Ukraine rarely comments on reports of drone strikes on Russian soil.

As Russia continues to reject calls for a ceasefire and the war drags on, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian territory.

The recent surge in drone strikes aims to disrupt airport operations, overwhelm air defenses, and make the war more visible to ordinary Russians.

Trump admits to protecting Russia from ‘really bad things’ during Ukraine peace talks
Trump’s comments come amid growing pressure on the U.S. administration to respond to escalating Russian attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
