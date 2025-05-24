Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukrainian drones shot down near Moscow as Russia attacks Kyiv, official claims

by Abbey Fenbert May 25, 2025 1:39 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of night lights in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 16, 2022. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian air defense units intercepted en route to Moscow overnight on May 25, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin's claims came as Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for the second night in a row.

Six drones were shot down as they flew towards Moscow, Sobyanin reported. Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene. No casualties or damage have been reported at the time of publication.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Sobyanin's claims. Ukraine rarely comments on reports of drone strikes on Russian soil.  

Amid the reported attack, restrictions were introduced at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, as well as Russia's Kaluga airport, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

As Russia's war drags on and the Kremlin has openly said it opposes a ceasefire, Ukraine has stepped up its drone attacks on Russian soil. In the past week, Russia has claimed that mass Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Moscow and other regions several nights in a row.

Ukraine regularly attacks Russian military infrustructure with drones. The recent surge in drone strikes aims to disrupt airport operations, overwhelm air defenses, and make the war visible to the Russian public.

Ukraine brings home 307 POWs in 2nd phase of major prisoner swap with Russia
Ukraine has secured the release of 307 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in the second phase of its largest prisoner exchange with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 24.
Author: Abbey Fenbert

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
