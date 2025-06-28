Ukrainian drones reportedly strike missile, drone arsenal in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reportedly struck the 120th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the city of Bryansk on June 28, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in HUR.

Local residents reported hearing explosions and gun fire on the morning of June 28. Pictures posted on social media show smoke billowing from the area of where the directorate is located, in an industrial area in the southern part of the city.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz acknowledged a drone attack on the region overnight claiming that four civilians were injured in the attack, damaging ten homes and a vehicle.

Later in the morning, Bogomaz claimed that all the drones had been downed by Russian air defense unit in a separate attack, claiming that no damage had been inflicted. He did not mention the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in his comments.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports or claims made by Russian officials.

Bryansk Oblast, located in Russia's far-west, borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine's military regularly conducts strikes onto Russian and Russian-occupied territory.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Kirovske military airfield in occupied Crimea overnight on June 28, the SBU told the Kyiv Independent. The attack destroyed Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 attack helicopters, and a Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the SBU claimed.







