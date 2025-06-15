Russia reports Ukrainian drone attack on drone factory in Tatarstan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine allegedly launched drones at Russia’s Tatarstan region, killing one and injuring 13, regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov reported on June 15.



The Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down, but the debris fell on a plant in the town of Yelabuga, where Russian Shahed-type attack drones are manufactured, causing a fire.

According to Minnikhanov, it was an automobile plant, but some Telegram channels, including Astra, speculate that the well-known drone factory was the target.



“Despite the attempt to sow fear and panic, all enterprises and life support facilities in the republic are operating stably. Emergency services are on constant alert,” said Minnikhanov.



A video of the attack was shared on Telegram, showing smoke billowing over the town, which lies some 1,500 kilometers from Kyiv. There has been no official statement from Kyiv on the alleged strike, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.



The so-called Alabuga Special Economic Zone hosts a factory producing Shahed-type long-range attack drones as well as other reconnaissance drones, and has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces since its launch in 2022.



The factory aims to produce 6,000 Shahed-type drones a year, with each one estimated to cost as little as $20,000.



Last year, Ukraine confirmed attacking military facilities in Tatarstan at least twice with long-distance drone strikes. Most recently, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the plant on May 25.



Facing a workforce problem, the factory began recruiting African women under false pretences via a work-study program. As a result, Interpol began an investigation into the company in April for human trafficking.