This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 21 responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements on Ukraine, saying that Ukraine intends to defend itself and that the government had made several decisions to bolster security in light of the Kremlin's threats.

Putin said "all of Ukraine" belongs to Russia in a speech on June 20 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, pointing to Moscow's maximalist territorial ambitions in Ukraine.

"Wherever the foot of a Russian soldier steps is Russian land," he said.

In his evening address on June 21, Zelensky described Putin's speech as a "performance" but said Ukraine was taking the threats seriously.

"But when a murderer says he wants to kill, we take it seriously and will respond together with our partners," Zelensky said.

"I hope with all our partners," he added, likely referring to the United States' diminishing support for Ukraine under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky said he held meetings with Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha about how to bolster Ukraine's defense and international support.

"Of course, we will find Ukrainian drones for the foot of every Russian soldier," he said. "Of course, Ukraine will defend itself."

The Ukrainian government has made several decisions in light of Russia's overt threats, Zelensky said. These include a complete diplomatic overhaul and transformation of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, intensified efforts to coordinate international sanctions, and more funding for drone development.

Kyiv's instructions for the SBU remain confidential, Zelensky said.