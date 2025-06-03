Ukrainian attack causes blackouts in Russian-occupied territories, Moscow's proxies claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone attack targeting energy infrastructure in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts overnight on June 3 caused widespread blackouts, according to Russian occupation authorities.

Yevhen Balytskyi, the Kremlin-appointed head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, claimed that 457 settlements in the region were left without power, affecting more than 600,000 homes.

In neighboring Kherson Oblast, Moscow-installed proxy Volodymyr Saldo claimed that drone debris damaged substations near occupied Henichesk, as well as near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in power outages across 150 settlements.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Kyiv's previous attacks on substations in Russia and Russian-occupied territories were aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to sustain its war effort.

Situated in southern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts have been partially occupied since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The regions' centers, the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, remain under Ukrainian control and are frequently targeted by Russian forces.

A Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone attack targeted first responders near Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring at least 12 people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.