Ukrainian defense firms urge Zelensky to lift drone export restrictions in open letter

by Anna Fratsyvir May 22, 2025 5:41 PM 2 min read
FPV drones lie on boxes during transfer by volunteers to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Jan. 22, 2024, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defense manufacturers have issued a public letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to lift export restrictions on domestically produced military-grade equipment, particularly drones, to help the sector grow and integrate better into Europe's security architecture.

The open letter, signed by leading representatives of Ukraine's defense-industrial sector, highlights the strategic potential of the country's homegrown military technologies, from drones to electronic warfare systems, and calls for decisive political action to authorize the controlled export of surplus weaponry to allied nations.

"It is time to demonstrate that Ukraine is capable of being not only a party that receives international support, but also a full-fledged partner that exports security through cooperation, technology, and its own experience," the letter reads.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's defense sector — and its drone industry in particular — has exploded. More than 200 drone companies have emerged, many producing cheap, adaptable systems that have reshaped modern warfare. Industry leaders have previously said many smaller firms are burning through capital with no lifeline in sight.

Under the current laws, drones and other dual-use military goods require a permit from the State Export Service. But drone producers earlier told the Kyiv Independent that those waivers are nearly impossible to obtain — even for companies the government cannot afford to contract. The system, they say, blocks access to global markets just as foreign demand is surging.

"As Europe grapples with transatlantic uncertainty and armed conflicts escalate worldwide, our strategic partners are actively seeking to strengthen their defense capabilities through innovative and affordable technological solutions," the letter reads.

"And here, Ukraine holds a unique advantage. Our defense industry — evolving under constant battlefield conditions — is already producing the technologies the world is looking for."

Kateryna Mykhalko, executive director of Tech Force in UA, told the Kyiv Independent in May 2024 that Ukraine manufactures a lot of drones, but "not all of them can be used in the army."

"Export is one way to ensure that companies do not go bankrupt, develop their R&D, and perhaps in the future the military will need their products," she said.

Ukraine's defense industry was capable of producing up to $20 billion in equipment in 2024, but the government could fund only half, then-Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin Minister said in May of last year.

Ukraine’s drone companies face ‘death, migration, or global acquisition’ amid defense spending squeeze
A surge of domestic drone companies in Ukraine has outpaced what the government budget can support, leading many companies to increasingly seek international partnerships or face consolidation. Drones have become a transformative part of Ukraine’s military strategy. The country’s ability to mass produce these cheap and effective weapons
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

