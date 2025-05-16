Ukrainian citizen charged in arson attacks on UK Prime Minister's property

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian citizen, Roman Lavrynovych, was charged on May 15 following a series of arson attacks on property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The suspect is accused of starting fires on two properties linked to Starmer and setting one of Starmer's former cars on fire in acts of arson.

Twenty-one-year-old Lavrynovych has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life on May 15.

"Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires," the London Metropolitan police said in a statement on May 15.

The suspect, on May 8, allegedly set a car that Starmer previously sold to a neighbour on fire.

On May 11, the suspect set the front door of a home Starmer formerly lived in on fire, and on May 12, set a fire at Starmer's most recent home before moving to 10 Downing Street as U.K. Prime Minister.

Nobody was hurt in the attacks. In the May 11 arson attack, a person was helped to safety by firefighters, the BBC reported, citing the London Fire Brigade.

Lavrynovych is expected to appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 16.