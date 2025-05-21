Ukrainian citizen becomes third person charged over arson attacks on UK Prime Minister's property

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian citizen has been charged following a series of arson attacks on property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Times reported on May 21.

Petro Pochynok, 34, charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, is expected to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on May 21.

Two properties and a car linked to Starmer were targeted in a fire on May 11, 12. The police said the property's entrance was damaged, but no one was injured, the Guardian reported on May 19.

"Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires," the London Metropolitan police said in a statement on May 15.

Previously, Roman Lavrynovych, also a Ukrainian citizen, and Stanislav Carpiuc, a Romanian citizen, were arrested.

Lavrynovych, 21, was charged on May 15. He worked as a model and a roofer.

He, on May 8, allegedly set a car that Starmer previously sold to a neighbour on fire.

On May 11, he allegedly set the front door of a home Starmer formerly lived in on fire, and on May 12, set a fire at Starmer's most recent home before moving to 10 Downing Street as U.K. Prime Minister.

Carpiuc, 26, a Russian-speaking Romanian national born in Ukraine, living in the U.K. for nine years, was also charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

He also worked as a model, and he has just recently finished a two-year business studies degree at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent.

Carpiuc was remanded in custody until an appearance at the Old Bailey on June 6.