Ukrainian actor Yuriy Felipenko killed on the front line

by Dominic Culverwell June 15, 2025 5:55 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian actor Yuriy Felipenko, killed while serving in the Achilles Strike Drone Battalion. June 15, 2025. (Kateryna Motrych/Instagram)
Ukrainian actor Yuriy Felipenko, who worked with Kyiv Independent reporters, was killed at the frontline, his wife Kateryna Motrych wrote on social media on June 15.

Felipenko was well known for his role in the 2024 television series “A Promise to God” before joining the Achilles Strike Drone Battalion, then part of Ukraine’s 92nd Assault Brigade, in April 2024.

Having since been upgraded to a separate regiment and one of the founding units of the Line of Drones initiative, Achilles is one of the most effective drone units in the country.

“Yura was killed. Yura was, without exaggeration, my world, my soul, my light. It is impossible to convey this loss. I feel like I have been destroyed,” Motrych wrote on her Instagram page, accompanied by a photo of Felipenko.

Soldiers of the Achilles Strike Drone Battalion including Ukrainian actor Yurii Felipenko (R) in a dugout near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Dec. 8, 2025. (Aria Shahrokhshahi/The Kyiv Independent)

Felipenko's drone team was featured in a report by the Kyiv Independent on Ukraine's use of first-person view (FPV) drones against Russian infantry assaults in December 2024 as they defended the area around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details of Felipenko’s funeral will be announced later, Motrych said.

Russia has killed numerous actors, artists, and writers since the start of the full-scale invasion. Many have fallen on the battlefield while others were killed during attacks on civilian areas.

Ukrainian opera tenor and volunteer killed in Sumy Oblast
Vladyslav Horai, a renowned tenor and soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast while on a volunteer mission, the opera house reported on June 8.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dominic Culverwell

