News Feed, Ukraine, Crimea, Russia, Dmytro Lubinets, FSB, occupied Ukrainian territories
Ukrainian abducted in Russian-occupied Crimea; Ukraine's ombudsman appeals to Moscow

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2025 2:15 PM 2 min read
Serhii Hrishchenkov in a photo published by Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on May 29, 2025. (Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
A Ukrainian citizen disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea earlier in May after being detained by people who presented themselves as Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on May 29.

Serhii Hrishchenkov was taken in Sevastopol overnight on May 7, and his whereabouts are currently unknown, said Lubinets, who received an appeal from the man's daughter.

Lubinets added that he had appealed to his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, regarding the case. At the time of publication, the Russian ombudsman's office had not issued a public reaction.

The Ukrainian ombudsman stressed that Hrishchenkov's disappearance is "not an isolated case," with other people being kidnapped by alleged FSB officers.

"This case of a Ukrainian citizen once again demonstrates the inability of the occupation authorities to ensure the implementation of international civil and political rights for residents of occupied Crimea," Lubinets said in a statement on Telegram.

"Cynicism and human rights violations have become commonplace for thousands of Ukrainian citizens!"

Russian occupation of Crimea, ongoing since 2014, has been accompanied by a harsh crackdown on civil and political rights and persecution of Ukrainian activists, Crimean Tatars, and others.

Author: Martin Fornusek

