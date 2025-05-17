Ukraine’s Security Service begins preparations for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has launched preparatory steps for a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia involving 1,000 detainees from each side, the agency announced on May 17.

The Joint Coordination Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners, operating under the SBU, is compiling a list of Russian military personnel currently held in Ukrainian custody who may be handed over to Russia as part of the swap.

Simultaneously, the SBU, together with the Health Ministry and other relevant state agencies, is preparing to receive Ukrainian soldiers now held by Russian forces. Efforts include setting up necessary infrastructure, designated locations, and medical staff to facilitate the transfer, escort, and rehabilitation of returning servicemen.

The planned exchange follows an agreement reached between Ukrainian and Russian delegations during talks in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

Earlier on May 17, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, said he hopes the exchange will take place next week, expressing optimism about the absence of major obstacles.

While Ukraine has pushed for a comprehensive "all-for-all" exchange, Russia has resisted such proposals. Kyiv has not disclosed the full number of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

Prisoner swaps remain one of the few ongoing points of cooperation between the two countries amid continuing war.

Ukraine's delegation traveled to Istanbul this week for Russian-initiated peace talks, though President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Moscow for sending what he called a "sham delegation." Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to attend, instead appointing his aide Vladimir Medinsky to lead Moscow's team.