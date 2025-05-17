Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Prisoners of war, Prisoner exchange, SBU
Ukraine’s Security Service begins preparations for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 5:42 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier is seen along the front line in the direction of Kreminna, in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast on March 31, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has launched preparatory steps for a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia involving 1,000 detainees from each side, the agency announced on May 17.

The Joint Coordination Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners, operating under the SBU, is compiling a list of Russian military personnel currently held in Ukrainian custody who may be handed over to Russia as part of the swap.

Simultaneously, the SBU, together with the Health Ministry and other relevant state agencies, is preparing to receive Ukrainian soldiers now held by Russian forces. Efforts include setting up necessary infrastructure, designated locations, and medical staff to facilitate the transfer, escort, and rehabilitation of returning servicemen.

The planned exchange follows an agreement reached between Ukrainian and Russian delegations during talks in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

Earlier on May 17, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, said he hopes the exchange will take place next week, expressing optimism about the absence of major obstacles.

While Ukraine has pushed for a comprehensive "all-for-all" exchange, Russia has resisted such proposals. Kyiv has not disclosed the full number of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

Prisoner swaps remain one of the few ongoing points of cooperation between the two countries amid continuing war.

Ukraine's delegation traveled to Istanbul this week for Russian-initiated peace talks, though President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Moscow for sending what he called a "sham delegation." Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to attend, instead appointing his aide Vladimir Medinsky to lead Moscow's team.

As Russia sticks to hardline demands during peace talks, Europe frustrated with Trump’s swerves, Bloomberg reports
European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they remain unsure of U.S. President Donald Trump’s next move and fear that his unpredictable stance could undercut momentum toward a unified Western response.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
