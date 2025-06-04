Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb ranks with 'raid on Bin Laden,' US Senator Blumenthal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's recent drone strike against Russian bombers was a show of "skill and audacity" comparable to the U.S. operation to kill Osama bin Laden, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal told Politico in an interview published on June 3.

The Operation Spiderweb, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1, reportedly hit 41 bomber planes and other aircraft, inflicting what Kyiv claims is $7 billion in damage and disabling over a third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet.

"Just in the skill and audacity of these attacks, it will rank with the United States raid on Osama bin Laden and the Israeli pager operation as one of the great military achievements in recent years," Blumenthal said, adding that Ukraine "can hit anywhere."

The SBU said 117 drones, launched from concealed trucks positioned across Russian territory, simultaneously struck airfields in at least four regions — including sites thousands of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The targeted air bases reportedly housed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, essential carriers of long-range cruise missiles used in Moscow's air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Bin Laden, the late leader of the al-Qaeda terror group responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., was killed by U.S. special forces at his compound in Pakistan on May 2, 2011.

Blumenthal, a Democratic lawmaker, and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham are co-sponsors of a new bill that would impose additional sanctions on Russia as it continues to reject a ceasefire.

The lawmakers are meeting a Ukrainian delegation—including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak—in Washington this week to discuss sanctions and defense cooperation with the U.S.

According to Blumenthal, battlefield successes could help convince U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been reluctant to impose fresh sanctions, to take the step.

Trump is yet to comment on the Ukrainian operation, while the White House confirmed he was not informed about it in advance. His special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said the attack shows that Kyiv is "not lying down" but warned that an attack against Russia's nuclear-capable plans could risk further escalation of the war.