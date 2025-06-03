Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukraine confirms 41 Russian aircraft including bombers hit during Operation Spiderweb

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2025 6:03 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video of Operation Spiderweb carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1, 2025. The operation targeted four airfields on Russian territory and reportedly damaged or destroyed more than 40 aircraft. (SBU source)
Ukraine hit 41 Russian military aircraft during Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 3.

"After processing additional information from various sources and verifying it, which took some time, we inform you that the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft," it said in a statement posted on social media.

It gave no further details on the type of aircraft hit or the extent of the damage caused to them.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) operation, dubbed "Spiderweb," allegedly destroyed or damaged A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3 planes parked at the Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo air bases on June 1.

Kyiv has claimed it had disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during the full-scale war. The strike reportedly involved 117 drones launched from trucks hidden across Russian territory.

Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent))

Ukraine has pioneered drone technology during Russia's full-scale war, introducing various ground-, air-, and sea-based models for combat and reconnaissance missions.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 30 that Ukrainian soldiers hit and destroyed in May more than 89,000 Russian targets using drones of various types.

Ukraine is working to scale up domestic production. Kyiv has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, including the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine had developed a total of 324 new types of weapons, according to the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

‘Closer to victory’ – Operation Spiderweb gives much-needed morale boost to Ukrainians after 3 years of full-scale war
A large-scale drone attack carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), which reportedly destroyed or damaged 41 Russian heavy bombers on June 1, brought a much-needed morale boost to Ukrainians. Codenamed “Spiderweb,” the operation targeted the strategic aircraft that Russia uses for long-range missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 42 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifteen drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
