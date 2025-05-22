Ukraine's Frontline Pressure and Risks of Russia's Summer Offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

As Ukraine braces for an intensified Russian offensive, KI Insights invites you to an exclusive off-the-record briefing on the latest battlefield dynamics, military challenges, and Kyiv's evolving strategic outlook.

Drawing from sources spanning the trenches of Donbas to the Office of the President, we'll analyze the shifting threat landscape and its implications for Ukraine’s defenses, Western support, and the war's trajectory.

This special edition features a guest contribution from Francis Farrell, war correspondent for The Kyiv Independent, who regularly reports from frontline regions. Alongside KI Insights Director Jakub Parusinski, the session will offer firsthand reporting and military insights, providing a rare glimpse into the evolving tactical and operational trends shaping the war’s next phase.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, June 17.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.)

Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights Director Jakub Parusinski and Kyiv Independent War Reporter, Francis Farrell, before moving to a Q&A session.

This event is for subscribers only. Please note that KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly — because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality—thank you for your understanding.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.



