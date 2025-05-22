Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
KI Insights, Business, War analysis, Russian offensive
Edit post

Ukraine's Frontline Pressure and Risks of Russia's Summer Offensive

by KI Insights May 22, 2025 8:13 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Ukraine braces for an intensified Russian offensive, KI Insights invites you to an exclusive off-the-record briefing on the latest battlefield dynamics, military challenges, and Kyiv's evolving strategic outlook.

Drawing from sources spanning the trenches of Donbas to the Office of the President, we'll analyze the shifting threat landscape and its implications for Ukraine’s defenses, Western support, and the war's trajectory.

This special edition features a guest contribution from Francis Farrell, war correspondent for The Kyiv Independent, who regularly reports from frontline regions. Alongside KI Insights Director Jakub Parusinski, the session will offer firsthand reporting and military insights, providing a rare glimpse into the evolving tactical and operational trends shaping the war’s next phase.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, June 17.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.)
Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights Director Jakub Parusinski and Kyiv Independent War Reporter, Francis Farrell, before moving to a Q&A session.

This event is for subscribers only. Please note that KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly — because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality—thank you for your understanding.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

Opportunities to invest in Ukraine 2025
As Ukraine anticipates post-war reconstruction, a new wave of privatizations, regulatory reforms, and foreign investment opportunities is reshaping the country’s economic landscape. From energy and infrastructure to retail and agriculture, Ukraine is opening up key sectors to domestic and international investors. Join KI Insights for an exclusive online briefing on
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights


KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.