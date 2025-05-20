Ukraine's French-trained brigade faces fresh misconduct allegations; Ground Forces commander launches probe

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi ordered an inspection of the scandal-hit Ukrainian 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade following misconduct allegations within the brigade's command, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 19.

Drapatyi said this in a written statement to Ukrainska Pravda after the outlet published an investigation into a possible involvement of the brigade's commander, Colonel Taras Maksimov, in handing out falsified bonus payments and demanding bribes.

The investigation also noted over 1,200 cases of personnel going absent without official leave (AWOL) since 2025 and failure to sufficiently supply the unit.

The Western-trained brigade had previously faced a scandal in 2024, where a media investigation uncovered rampant mismanagement and desertion among the personnel, leading to an inspection and a command change.

In early May, a new controversy arose after law enforcement officers detained the acting commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 155th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Sviatoslav Shumsky.

According to investigators, the officer demanded bribes from his subordinates to grant them falsified bonuses for allegedly participating in combat on the front line.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the brigade said that Shumsky was merely an intermediary between service members and the command, and that similar schemes likely operate in other battalions.

Maksimov's possible involvement in the scheme is under investigation, the outlet said, citing law enforcement sources.

In response to Ukrainska Pravda's inquiry, Drapatyi emphasized that he devoted much time to setting up the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, finding a capable command, building up its combat capability, and providing it with drones.

The commander added that Maksimov's candidacy for the 155th Brigade commander position was also selected by Volodymyr Shvediuk, the chief of the Western Operational Command.

Drapatyi said that when looking for a candidate, he considered personal experience, feedback from his comrades, and the results of Maksimov's previous service. Drapatyi added that other candidates were also considered, but some had a lower professional level, and some refused because of other offers.

The commander mentioned that the brigade was uncoordinated and poorly prepared at the time of the change of command. In Drapatyi's opinion, Maksimov's appointment significantly improved the brigade's condition and combat capability.

"Whatever the achievements, I will not cover for anyone — there are no untouchables for me. I'm waiting for the results of all the inspections and what the investigation will find," Drapatyi said, adding that the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) is still ongoing.

"The command... is fully committed to exposing all those involved in the extortion. I want to emphasize to everyone who organizes such schemes: robbing their own brigade, mocking their comrades, profiting from blood. The punishment will be severe," he added.

The brigade, initially intended as a flagship project for Ukrainian military modernization, was trained and equipped with assistance from France and other foreign partners.

The brigade, which has approximately 5,800 troops, faced challenges from its inception. According to an investigation by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, 2,500 service members were reassigned to other units before training began, depleting its experienced personnel.

Between March and November 2024, over 1,700 soldiers reportedly abandoned their posts, with an additional 50 deserting while training in France.

Of the 1,924 soldiers sent to France for training, only 51 had more than a year of military service, while 1,414 had served fewer than two months. Replenishment efforts brought in new recruits, but Butusov claimed proper selection processes were often neglected, exacerbating the unit's operational challenges.

The media investigation prompted a high-level inquiry and led to the dismissal and detention of its then-commander, Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn. Maksimov was appointed to take his place.