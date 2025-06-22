Skip to content
Ukraine's deep strikes cost Russia over $10 billion this year, Syrskyi says

by Martin Fornusek and Yevheniia Motorevska June 22, 2025 10:30 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky present the first batch of Ukrainian-made Peklo (“Hell”) drone missiles delivered to the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory between January and May have cost Russia over $10 billion, including $1.3 billion in direct damage to industrial facilities and infrastructure, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told journalists on June 21.

The indirect damage caused by the disruption of Russian industrial activities is estimated at $9.5 billion, putting the cost-to-result ratio of Ukrainian deep strikes at 1:15, Syrskyi said at a briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks against Russian military and industrial sites far behind the border as part of its DeepStrike strategy, seeking to undermine Moscow's ability to wage war.

The attacks targeted Russia's oil refining sector, the fuel and lubricants facilities, energy and transport support, and strategic lines of communication.

"Remember that during negotiations, the Russian side listed a halt to strikes against the oil refining industry as one of the conditions. This shows that our strikes are truly effective," Syrskyi said.

Oil and gas exports are among Russia's key revenue sources and play a crucial role in sustaining its war effort.

"Of course, we will continue (attacking deep inside Russian territory). We will increase the scale and the depth," the commander added, stressing that the attacks target solely military facilities.

Ukraine has increased the production of long-range drones with the support of Western partners and developed new tactics in striking Russia behind the lines.

In one of the most audacious attacks, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1 struck dozens of Russian bombers and other aircraft across four different air bases in an operation dubbed Spiderweb. SBU drones were smuggled to Russia in trucks and then deployed to attack airfields thousands of kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Yevheniia Motorevska

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.