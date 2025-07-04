Skip to content
US aid, Military aid, Report
Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid

by Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko July 4, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with an artillery crew from the 28th Mechanized Brigade in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, in early July. As Russia's summer offensive heats up, the brigade's sector has become one of the hottest parts of the front line.
Following the recent decision by the U.S. Department of Defense to halt shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine — including 155mm artillery rounds — a looming shell shortage is once again on the horizon for Ukrainian forces. The halted shipment also reportedly included dozens of Patriot interceptors, Hellfire missiles, guided missile systems (GMLRS), Stinger and AIM air-to-air missiles, and grenade launchers.
While some argue that drones in Ukraine have taken over many of the roles traditionally filled by artillery, the work of this unit underscores the continued and critical importance of artillery in this war.

Authors: Francis Farrell, Olena Zashko

Video

