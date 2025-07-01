Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian attack, War
Ukraine's army chief bans tent camps for troops in training after Russian strikes

by Martin Fornusek July 1, 2025 12:11 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 1 that he had ordered a ban on the concentration of troops and equipment at training facilities to better protect against Russian missile attacks.

"My categorical order is to ensure and increase the safety of service members at training centers and training grounds," Syrskyi said on social media after listening to reports on the implementation of safety measures.

"The concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as the placement of service members in tent camps, is prohibited!"

The command follows a string of Russian missile attacks against Ukrainian military training facilities that have resulted in a number of killed and injured service members.

Deadly strikes deep inside the Ukrainian rear have sparked a public backlash and increased scrutiny aimed at the military command.

Former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi promised to address the issue, but resigned after another attack against a shooting range in Sumy Oblast on May 20, which killed six soldiers and injured a dozen more.

Syrskyi said that new shelters and protective structures are being constructed at training facilities.

"I emphasized the mandatory compliance with shelter requirements at training centers and ranges, as well as the proper and timely notification of air raid alerts."

In a most recently reported case, a Russian missile attack killed three soldiers and injured 14 at the training ground of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade on June 22.

Author: Martin Fornusek

