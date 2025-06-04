Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, SBU, Drone attack, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine wouldn't launch Operation Spiderweb if Russia agreed to ceasefire, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2025 3:53 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press briefing in Kyiv on June 4, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine would not have launched its drone strike on Russian strategic bombers if Moscow had accepted Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a June 4 meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged Russia to accept a Western-backed 30-day ceasefire as the first step toward a broader peace deal — a move that Moscow again rejected during a recent round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.

"If there had been a ceasefire, would the operation have taken place? No," Zelensky said when asked about the massive June 1 drone operation, codenamed Operation Spiderweb.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility for the strike, which reportedly hit 41 Russian military aircraft and caused an estimated $7 billion in damage.

Zelensky added that roughly half of the planes will be impossible to repair, while others will require significant time to be put back into service.

When asked about a potential reaction from U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky said he was unaware of any public comment.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, acknowledged that the strike demonstrated Ukraine was "not lying down," but he warned it could escalate the war further. The U.S. president has not yet commented on the strike.

"We should choose the game rules," Zelensky said, underscoring that Ukraine would continue to respond as long as Russia carries out attacks against Ukrainian territory.

The SBU said 117 drones, launched from trucks hidden across Russia, struck four different Russian air bases, some of them thousands of kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The targeted facilities reportedly housed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, essential carriers of long-range cruise missiles used in Moscow's air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Talking about the recent peace talks, Zelensky dismissed Russia's engagement as "artificial diplomacy," calling the "peace memorandum" it presented an "ultimatum."

Russia used the talks to list its peace conditions, which reportedly included official recognition of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories, Ukraine's full withdrawal from four partially occupied regions, a ban on joining NATO, limits on the military, and other demands.

Like the first round of talks on May 16, this week's negotiations ended without any tangible progress toward a long-term ceasefire or a peace deal. Instead, the two parties agreed on a new prisoner exchange, which could involve up to 1,200 prisoners on each side.

Inside Russia, calls for peace come with conditions — and Kremlin talking points
Following the second round of direct peace talks with Ukraine, the Russian side leaked its proposal on how to end its war — effectively a demand for Ukraine’s surrender. Yet, if the intentions of the Kremlin are no secret — continue the war until a political or military victory — getting information on
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Most popular

News Feed

4:06 AM

Latvia joins UN Security Council for first time.

Latvia was elected on June 3 to the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called it a “historic day" for the Baltic nation, pledging the country’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.
MORE NEWS

