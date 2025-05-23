Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine would like Trump to attend potential Zelensky-Putin meeting, Sybiha says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 23, 2025 11:39 PM 2 min read
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha looks on during a joint press conference with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine would like U.S. President Donald Trump to be present at a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reported on May 23, citing Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"(W)e are also working on... a meeting between President Zelensky and Putin. We admit that this meeting may be in an expanded format. We would very much like President Trump to join it," Sybiha said.

The foreign minister noted the continuation of peace talks must be unconditional, adding that "we are waiting for the Russian side to present their vision, their concept, their proposals on the parameters of a future unconditional ceasefire."

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began a previously agreed-upon prisoner exchange, the largest swap since Russia began its war against Ukraine in 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia would only submit the draft "settlement document" after the ongoing prisoner exchange is completed.

Kyiv is also working on a peace proposal of its own to share with Moscow, Sybiha said, adding that aside from "pseudo-historical lectures by the Russian delegation," an agreement on the prisoner exchange was already reached between the two sides in Turkey on May 16.

Ukraine has "always consistently insisted that Europe must be at the table of possible future negotiations," Sybiha said.

Zelensky invited Putin to meet him face-to-face at the Istanbul talks. Putin refused, sending a delegation head by his aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

The talks were largely inconclusive. Moscow reiterated maximalist demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.