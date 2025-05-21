Ukraine war latest: Russian semiconductor plant making missile, jet parts hit in Ukrainian attack, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian semiconductor plant making missile, jet parts hit in Ukrainian attack, military says

Putin visits Kursk Oblast for first time since Moscow claimed its recapture

Ukraine dismisses Russian claims of full control over Kursk Oblast, says fighting ongoing

Russia massing troops near Kharkiv Oblast ahead of possible attack, military warns

NATO summit in The Hague to focus on long-term support, lasting peace for Ukraine, Rutte says

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Oryol Oblast, which produces parts for Sukhoi warplanes and Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on May 21.

The statement comes after Russia claimed to have downed over 150 Ukrainian drones overnight in multiple regions, including 53 in Oryol Oblast.

The region's governor, Andrey Klychkov, initially reported no damage or casualties, but later said that the semiconductor plant and several residential buildings were damaged.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ shared what it claimed to be footage of the burning and damaged facility.

Ten drones hit the plant's premises, resulting in a fire, the General Staff reported. The full consequences of the attack are being determined. The plant has been sanctioned by the U.S. since last year over its role in the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Bolkhov plant is one of Russia's leading producers of semiconductor devices and components, focusing on diodes, microcircuits, optoelectronic switches, and more, the General Staff said.

Putin visits Kursk Oblast for first time since Moscow claimed its recapture

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kursk Oblast, the Kremlin said on May 21, marking his first known visit since Moscow declared it had retaken the Russian border region from Ukrainian forces.

Russia claimed on April 26 that it had completed its operation to liberate Kursk Oblast. Ukraine has refuted the claim, saying that the fighting is ongoing in some areas.

During the visit, Putin met with Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein, heads of local municipalities, and members of volunteer organizations. He also visited the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, the Kremlin's press service said. The exact date of the visit was not revealed.

The Russian president previously visited Kursk Oblast in March, which was his first trip to the region since Ukraine began its incursion last summer.

Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, marking the first large-scale invasion of Russian territory by foreign forces since World War II. The operation aimed to disrupt a planned Russian offensive on the neighboring Sumy Oblast and draw Russian forces away from the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine dismisses Russian claims of full control over Kursk Oblast, says fighting ongoing

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces dismissed on May 21 Russian claims that fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast has ended, insisting that operations by the Ukrainian military in the border region are ongoing.

"The statements by representatives of (Russia) about the alleged end of combat operations in Kursk Oblast do not reflect the actual situation," the General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier on May 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly visited Kursk Oblast. It marked Putin's first known visit to the region since Moscow declared on April 26 that it had completed a military operation to liberate the territory from Ukrainian incursions.

Ukrainian forces continue to carry out missions across the border, the military said, adding that while conditions remain difficult, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and inflicting losses on Russian troops.

Since launching its operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 63,402 troops, including 25,625 killed, and that 971 Russian soldiers have been captured. Ukrainian forces also report destroying or damaging 5,664 pieces of Russian military equipment.

Russia massing troops near Kharkiv Oblast ahead of possible attack, military warns

Russia may be preparing to launch new attacks in the Kharkiv sector, as indicated by the buildup of its forces near the Ukrainian border, Andrii Pomahaibus, the chief of staff of Ukraine's 13th National Guard Khartiia Brigade, said on May 21.

Speaking to Suspilne, Pomahaibus said that Russia is trying to move its forces closer to the contact line, but has so far failed to carry out attacks.

The reported preparations indicate Moscow's efforts to escalate the war despite calls by Kyiv and its partners for an unconditional 30-day truce.

"There is an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border, that is, there are attempts to involve the (Russian) personnel, obviously preparing for active assault operations. Our Defense Forces are ready to repel attacks," he said.

NATO summit in The Hague to focus on long-term support, lasting peace for Ukraine, Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on May 21 that the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague will focus on the military support for Ukraine to ensure it is in the strongest position possible both during its ongoing defense and in the eventual pursuit of a lasting peace, European Pravda reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte emphasized that all 32 NATO member states will discuss the continued support for Ukraine and how to avoid repeating past failed agreements.

"As for Ukraine, it will be a topic of discussion at the summit in The Hague. We must ensure that Ukraine, while the fight continues, receives all possible collective support to be in the best possible position to continue," Rutte said.

He added that when the time comes for peace, whether through a ceasefire or a formal agreement, it must be "durable and sustainable."

"We must make sure we never return to what we saw with the Minsk agreements," Rutte stressed, referring to the 2015 accords that failed to bring lasting peace to eastern Ukraine.

Rutte concluded by highlighting NATO's collective strength, saying, "This will really show that NATO, composed of 32 countries with a combined economy of $50 trillion and defense spending at a high level, is truly capable of defending itself against any adversary."

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.