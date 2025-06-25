Ukraine war latest: US signals more Patriot missiles for Kyiv after Zelensky-Trump talks at NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on June 25:

Zelensky, Trump hold talks on NATO summit sidelines

'Something unknown' hits key Russian drone facility in Taganrog, Ukrainian official says

Russia has launched over 28,000 Shahed drones at Ukraine since 2022, with nearly 10% fired in June alone, Zelensky says

Donetsk Oblast city "on brink of humanitarian catastrophe," governor says as drones cripple infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague on June 25.

The meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes, according to Suspilne. In a post on X, Zelensky described the conversation as "long and substantive."

"We covered all the truly important issues," he wrote. "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer."

Zelensky said that he briefed Trump about the situation on the battlefield.

"Putin is definitely not winning," Ukraine's president said.

The two leaders also discussed the purchase of American air defense systems as well as the potential for co-production of drones.

"Ukraine is ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers," Zelensky added.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at the start of the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25, 2025. (Nick Allard/The Kyiv Independent)

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Trump said that it "couldn’t have been nicer."

"I think it’s a great time to end it (war). I’m going to speak to Vladimir Putin, see if we can get it ended," Trump said. "He (Zelensky) is fighting a brave battle, it's a tough battle."

He also signaled support for sending to Kyiv additional missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.

"They (Ukraine) do want to have the anti missiles, as they call them, the Patriots, and we're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said.

"They are very hard to get. We need them too. We are supplying them for Israel, and they are very effective."

NATO member states have agreed to a new defense spending benchmark, committing to allocate 5% of their gross domestic product annually to defense and security-related expenditures by 2035.

Unlike in previous years, this year's NATO statement does not include a direct condemnation of Russia's actions, unlike the communique issued during the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, which explicitly condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But the leaders reaffirmed support for Ukraine, stating that direct contributions to Ukraine's defense and industrial capacity will be counted toward the 5% total.

'Something unknown' hits key Russian drone facility in Taganrog, Ukrainian official says

A key military-industrial site in the Russian city of Taganrog linked to Moscow's production of combat drones and electronic warfare systems was damaged overnight, a Ukrainian official said on June 25, amid Russian reports of Ukrainian drones targeting the area.

"Something unknown flew into the Atlant-Aero plant in Taganrog," Andrii Kovalenko, head of the counter-disinformation center at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said.

"This is an important node in the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in components for combat drones and control systems."

Kovalenko said the plant is involved in the production of "Orion" drones, electronic warfare complexes, and digital integration systems for strike FPV (first-person-view) drones and loitering munitions.

Russian authorities reported a wave of overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across multiple regions, including Rostov, which borders eastern Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 40 Ukrainian drones over several areas, including the Crimean Peninsula and seven over the Rostov region.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram that while there were no casualties, the strikes allegedly caused a fire at a sports complex and damaged a high school and two residential buildings in Taganrog. In nearby Azov, a grain warehouse and industrial facility were hit, he added, without providing further detail.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russia has launched over 28,000 Shahed drones at Ukraine since 2022, with nearly 10% fired in June alone, Zelensky says

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Moscow has launched 28,743 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine — with 2,736, or roughly 9.5%, fired in June 2025 alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a speech to the Dutch Parliament in The Hague.

Speaking on June 24, he stressed that Russia would never have been able to carry out such drone attacks without support from Iran, and Ukraine, in turn, could not have intercepted most of the drones without the help of its international partners.

Zelensky called for accountability and emphasized that rules must apply to all — including the Kremlin: "Putin pretends not to understand the rules that shape the modern world. And here, in The Hague, I want to say this very clearly to him: There is a rule — do not kill. There is a rule — do not treat people like beasts. There is a rule — do not destroy cities and villages. There is a rule — do not sponsor terror. There is a rule — do not steal children. And if you break these rules, you will be held accountable."

Donetsk Oblast city 'on brink of humanitarian catastrophe,' governor says as drones cripple infrastructure

The front-line city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast is facing a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" as ongoing Russian strikes destroy critical infrastructure and leave thousands without basic services, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on June 25.

Kostiantynivka, in eastern Donetsk Oblast, lies just 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) from several areas currently occupied by Russian forces, according to battlefield mapping site DeepState. The city has come under intensified attacks in recent months as Moscow pushes westward beyond its gains around other nearby towns.

According to Filashkin, nearly half the city is without electricity due to shelling, and 1,900 households in the Santurynivka district have no access to gas, with restoration currently impossible. Water is supplied just once a day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., meeting only 20–25% of the city's needs.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Drone strikes have halted all city bus operations, while the suburban route to Druzhkivka, a nearby town, is operating on a limited basis, Filashkin said.

Yevhen Alkhimov, press officer of Ukraine's 28th Mechanized Brigade, which is fighting near Kostiantynivka, told the Kyiv Independent that "the greatest danger at the moment comes from first person view (FPV) drones, including fiber optic models."

"The enemy is trying to control all logistics and communication routes," he said, adding: "The Russians’ goal right now is not so much to destroy the city as it is to make it unsuitable for defense by controlling all the roads."

Alkhimov said Russian forces were deliberately targeting vehicles including civilian buses.

"They are trying to fully control all movement in the city using their drones," he said.

Authorities have installed seven large water tanks and 11 smaller containers throughout the city, in addition to 12 wells, six of which are equipped with filtration systems. Five "Points of Invincibility," Ukraine's emergency support hubs, are operational, with two more on standby.

Despite the risks, emergency crews, doctors, utility workers, and local officials continue to work in the city.

"Civilians still remain in the city, and life is becoming more and more difficult for them," Alkhimov said.

"There are fewer people left, the curfew is now longer, but nonetheless, people are still there, and it is truly very dangerous for them to stay in the city."

Filashkin urged those still in the city to evacuate.

