Ukraine war latest: Massive Russian attack kills 14, injures 117 in Kyiv

'A brutal strike' — Massive Russian missile and drone attack hits Kyiv, killing 14, injuring at least 117

Zelensky arrives at G7 summit hours after Trump departs

US group designed to pressure Russia into peace in Ukraine disbanded by Trump administration, Reuters reports

US reportedly considers strikes on Iran as Trump demands' unconditional surrender'

Russian military-industrial chemical plant halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike

At least 14 people have been killed and at least 117 others injured after a mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on June 17.

Ukraine's National Police initially reported 15 dead and 124 injured in the attack, but Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko later revised the death toll to 10. The State Emergency Service subsequently updated the figure to 14.

Klymenko said operational data may change, as body parts found during rescue efforts can sometimes be mistakenly counted as multiple victims.

According to the State Emergency Service, one body has been recovered from the rubble of the nine-story building, and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The almost nine-hour-long attack saw Moscow's forces launch large numbers of kamikaze attack drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported the sounds of drones, missiles, and multiple rounds of explosions throughout the night.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia launched 472 aerial weapons overnight, including nearly 280 Shahed-type attack drones and two Kinzhal ballistic missiles. The strike primarily targeted Kyiv.

Ukraine's air defense forces reportedly destroyed 428 air targets, including 239 Shahed drones and 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles. Air defenses also intercepted one Kinzhal missile, while another was reportedly lost from radar tracking.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the assault "one of the most horrifying attacks on Kyiv," saying more than 440 drones and 32 missiles were launched across Ukraine overnight.

"Such attacks are pure terrorism," he said in a statement on social media. "And the whole world, the U.S., and Europe must finally respond as civilized societies respond to terrorists."

Zelensky confirmed that damage had been reported in eight districts of Kyiv, with emergency workers still searching for survivors beneath the rubble of a destroyed apartment block.

Firefighters extinguish burning parked cars next to a heavily damaged residential building following the Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on June 17, 2025. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

In a video posted on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said cluster munitions had been found in one area of the city. He later added that June 18 would be an official day of mourning in Kyiv.

Many of the deaths and injuries occurred when a Russian missile hit a nine-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district, "completely destroying" one section, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"I saw the missile because it was low," Olena Kushnirova, a 46-year-old nurse who lives in a neighboring building to the one that was hit, told the Kyiv Independent.

During the attack on the capital, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in the Solomianskyi district in a building across from where medics were assisting the injured, Klitschko reported. Medical personnel confirmed biological death.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the attack, calling it a "massive and brutal strike" timed deliberately to coincide with the G7 summit.

"Putin does this on purpose... He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing," Sybiha said. "Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong."

A Russian drone also hit a multi-storey building Darnytskyi District.

"At first there was shock," Tatiana Bratus, a 50-year-old resident of the building, told the Kyiv Independent.

"People started running outside, shouting, some in panic, because the attack wasn't over yet. They said there were still rockets flying. People ran to the bomb shelter.

A kindergarten in the Darnytskyi district was also damaged, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said. No casualties were reported at the site.

The upper floors of residential buildings in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were also damaged.

A dormitory at the Kyiv Aviation Institute was hit by drones during the attack, the news outlet Suspilne reported. Drones struck the institute's 10th floor and broke windows on three other floors.

Outside the capital, the attacks also caused damage and injured civilians in Kyiv Oblast towns. At least one woman was injured and multiple homes were damaged, according to the regional administration.

The Russian strike damaged the production facility of Fahrenheit, a Ukrainian clothing manufacturer that supplies apparel and undergarments for both civilians and the military. The company announced it was forced to cancel all current orders and suspend new ones indefinitely following the destruction of its Kyiv site.

Russian forces also hit a Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) freight train carrying grain. Several railcars overturned, temporarily halting operations and spilling grain from the damaged wagons. Ukrzaliznytsia said the damage would be "promptly repaired" and train traffic would not be affected.

Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, reported the destruction of two of its branches in Kyiv during the attack, according to CEO Ihor Smiliansky. The company's team is working to "quickly restore services," he said.

The attack followed a series of drone strikes overnight on June 16 targeting Kyiv Oblast, including both the capital and surrounding settlements. In the Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man was injured, according to regional authorities.

Russian attacks against Ukraine have intensified in May and June, with Moscow launching several record-breaking mass strikes against Kyiv and other cities.

Zelensky arrives at G7 summit hours after Trump departs

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada on June 17 ahead of the final day of the G7 Leaders' summit, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Zelensky was greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Kananaskis, Alberta, where the summit is being held.

"We need more from our allies... We are ready for peace negotiations... But for this, we need pressure," the Ukrainian president said.

The Ukrainian president was expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the summit. However, it is not clear if the meeting will take place because Trump left the summit early due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt confirmed Trump's early departure from the summit, citing the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran.

Zelensky was to hold his third in-person meeting with Trump, which may signal the future of Trump and Zelensky's relationship, as well as offer insight into the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine.

In February, Zelensky and Trump held their first meeting, which escalated into a heated argument, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance lambasting the Ukrainian leader over what they described as "a lack of gratitude for U.S. support."

The second meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Vatican in April led to the U.S. president reiterating calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine and even threatening to impose sanctions on Russia.

In the month since their last in-person meeting, tensions between Trump and Zelensky have risen again. Despite issuing several threats, Trump has not followed through on implementing additional economic pressure on Moscow.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025. (Dmytro Basmat / The Kyiv Independent)

Ahead of the summit, European leaders urged G7 nations to impose harsher sanctions on Moscow in order to secure a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

"To achieve peace through strength, we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on June 15 at a press briefing attended by a Kyiv Independent journalist.

Zelensky is still expected to attend the scheduled meetings with other G7 leaders.

Zelensky said in a closed-door meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent on June 13 that his priority is to speak with Trump about sanctions against Russia, peace talks, weapons purchases, and U.S.-Ukraine economic cooperation.

"There are steps forward we can take — but we need the political will of the U.S. president, if he wants," Zelensky said on June 13.

Amid increased anxiety around Trump's commitment to ending the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently announced that the Pentagon would reduce funding allocated for military assistance to Ukraine in its 2026 defense budget.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency in 2025, invited Zelensky to participate in summit, marking the Ukrainian president's fourth G7 meeting since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

US group designed to pressure Russia disbanded by Trump administration, Reuters reports

A U.S. government working group that formulated strategies for pressuring Russia into peace talks and ending the war in Ukraine has been disbanded by the White House, Reuters reported on June 17.

Officials cited by the news outlet said it was established this spring but became increasingly irrelevant as it became clear U.S. President Donald Trump wasn't willing to apply any concrete pressure on Moscow during peace talks.

"It lost steam toward the end because the president wasn't there. Instead of doing more, maybe he wanted to do less," an anonymous official said.

As Ukraine and the U.S. continue to push for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia has maintained maximalist demands and rejected all such proposals.

At the same time, it has escalated attacks on Ukrainian civilians, killing at least 15 people and injuring scores of others in the latest attack on Kyiv overnight on June 17.

Trump has expressed frustration with Moscow's intransigence and growing violence but has yet to impose any new sanctions on Russia.

On June 1,6 while speaking in Canada ahead of a G7 summit, Trump said barring Russia from the G8 for its invasion of Ukraine in 2017 had been a "mistake."

According to Reuters, the working group, staffed by officials from the National Security Council, State Department, Treasury Department, the Pentagon and intelligence community, was decimated in a purge of personnel around three weeks ago.

Trump pledged to "stop the wars" when he was elected U.S. president for the second time, but after just five months in office, the world is a far more violent place.

As well as Russia escalating attacks on Ukraine, Israel and Iran are now locked in a conflict that further threatens stability in the Middle East.

US reportedly considers strikes on Iran as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing direct military action against Iran, including potential strikes on its nuclear facilities, Axios reported on June 17, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" on Truth Social on June 17 and threatened Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, boasting about U.S. air superiority.

The U.S. president is expected to meet with his national security team later in the day to determine the scope of involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, according to Axios.

The meeting comes after his early departure from the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, where he had been scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky the following day.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that "we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump continued. "But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

The U.S. president is increasingly leaning toward using military force to target Iran's nuclear facilities, moving away from a diplomatic resolution, CNN reported, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

Although Trump continues to be receptive to negotiations, CNN sources indicated that any agreement would require significant concessions from Tehran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on June 17 that U.S. involvement in Israel's military campaign is under serious consideration, and a decision could be "made in the near future," Politico reported.

Merz said the decision depends on whether the Iranian regime "is prepared to return" to the negotiating table.

Israel launched a series of massive air strikes on Iran starting June 13, targeting nuclear facilities and senior military figures. The Israeli government claimed Tehran was nearing nuclear weapons capability.

Iran responded with missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, which resulted in civilian casualties, including five Ukrainian citizens, on June 14.

Iranian officials claimed 224 people have been killed in Israeli attacks so far, most of them civilians. The figures have not been independently verified.

As tensions grow, Trump has floated the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator between Israel and Iran. Putin spoke with both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 13, offering mediation and condemning Israeli strikes.

Israel has not publicly responded to Russia's proposal, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on June 17 that Tel Aviv appeared unwilling to accept Russian mediation.

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the suggestion entirely, saying on June 15 that Moscow, given its war in Ukraine and disregard for the UN Charter, "cannot be a mediator."

Tehran has become one of Russia's closest military partners during its war against Ukraine, supplying thousands of Shahed drones and ballistic missiles used in daily strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Israel, which has historically maintained careful relations with Russia and is home to a substantial Russian-speaking population, has not joined in Western sanctions against Moscow.

On June 13, Kyiv expressed its support for Israel, describing Iran as a "source of instability in the region and beyond," citing Tehran's extensive military cooperation with Russia.

Russian chemical plant halts operations after Ukrainian drone strike

The Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant — one of Russia's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizer and ammonia and a key supplier to the Kremlin's military-industrial complex — has suspended production, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported on June 16.

According to Astra, the chemical plant suspended production as a direct result of Ukrainian drone strikes. The strike — which was confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff on June 14 — targeted two major military-industrial facilities in Russia, including the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Stavropol Krai. The facility reportedly supplied raw materials and components for Russia's weapons and fuel production.

Nevinnomyssk Azot is among Russia's top producers of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers and hosts the country's only production lines for methyl acetate and high-purity acetic acid. It also operates Russia's first melamine production facility, according to open-source data.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the plant produces up to one million tons of ammonia and over one million tons of ammonium nitrate annually, and is "a critical element of Russia's military-industrial complex."

Kovalenko noted that ammonium nitrate is a key component for explosives and artillery shells. He added that the plant also synthesizes dual-use chemicals such as melamine, acetic acid, methanol, and potassium nitrate — all frequently used in the production of grenade launchers, mines, and rocket charges.

Since 2024, the plant has also been producing water-soluble fertilizers, which he said have been adapted to serve military chemical needs as part of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The chemical plant is part of the EuroChem Group, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, who is currently sanctioned by Canada, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

