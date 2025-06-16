Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up its summer offensive in several directions, seeks to encircle Kostiantynivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on June 16:

Russia ramps up its summer offensive in several directions, Ukraine's military says

Ukraine receives 1,245 bodies of fallen soldiers and citizens, concluding Istanbul repatriation deal

'Russians lie about everything' — Ukraine hits out at Kremlin claims after yet another drone strike on Kyiv

Russia to demand Ukraine destroy Western weapons to end war, senior Kremlin official says

Russian forces have intensified offensive operations across multiple front-line areas, said Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, on June 16.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops have ramped up attacks, particularly in the Novopavlivka and Kharkiv sectors, which is an unusual development for these areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces launched attacks in 12 directions, resulting in 99 recorded clashes. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector alone, according to the latest update.

"This signals that we have the expected summer increase in activity," Tregubov said.

Speaking on national television, he said that the surge in activity near Novopavlivka suggests Russian forces are attempting to push into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which neighbors the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

"But they (Russia) have failed to succeed," the spokesperson added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia is trying to encircle Kostiantynivka, one of the key Ukrainian logistics hub in the region since the start of the full-scale invasion, by attacking the city from three directions, according to Tregubov.

Ukraine has received the bodies of another 1,245 fallen Ukrainian soldiers and citizens under agreements reached during recent peace negotiations in Istanbul, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) announced on June 16.

The latest repatriation marks the final stage of the exchange agreement, bringing the total number of Ukrainian bodies returned under the deal to 6,057.

"Each of them undergoes identification. Because behind every one of them is a name, a life, a family waiting for answers," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

"We are not stopping. Ahead lies the next stage: we continue the fight to bring back our prisoners of war. We bring them back. We remember…"

The operation was coordinated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the Ombudsman's Office, the military, the Interior Ministry, and other state and defense institutions, with assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin and member of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, claimed that Russia received the bodies of 78 deceased servicemen.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on June 16 that Russia has handed Kyiv the bodies of its own soldiers mixed in with those of Ukrainian soldiers during recent repatriation of the fallen.

"This could have been done by the Russians on purpose to increase the number of bodies transferred and to load our (forensic) experts with work, adding to all this cynical information pressure. Or it could be their usual negligent attitude toward their own people. In any case, we also identify these bodies," Klymenko said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of "lying about everything" after yet another drone attack on Kyiv injured two people overnight on June 16, saying the strike once again rubbished Kremlin claims that only military objects are being targeted.

The strike hit Rusanivka Gardens, a private neighborhood in the capital’s Dniprovskyi District, creating a crater near civilian homes, and injuring a 20-year-old man and a woman, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

"The Russians lie about everything. When they claim to have hit military targets, they are actually targeting our homes and our people," he wrote on Telegram.

"This is a deliberate tactic of terror."

"Miraculously, significant damage and casualties were avoided," Tkachenko said.

Moscow will insist that Ukraine dismantle and destroy all Western-supplied weapons as part of any ceasefire deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the state-run newspaper Izvestia published June 16.

"All these surpluses must be destroyed. All international algorithms are known. They must be reduced, disposed of, and guaranteed," Grushko said, without offering specifics.

The remarks reflect Moscow's growing list of maximalist demands presented in its so-called "peace memorandum" during recent negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

The document calls for Ukraine to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and four partially occupied regions — Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk — and demands full Ukrainian troop withdrawal and demobilization.

Grushko argued that Western weapons aid threatens not only Russia but also Europe, warning that arms could end up on black markets.

"It's crazy how reckless some politicians are, still flooding the market with weapons," he said.

There is no credible evidence that Kyiv has diverted Western weapons or fueled arms trafficking — a narrative promoted by Russian propaganda to undermine support for Kyiv.

Independent oversight by partner states and institutions has consistently found that Ukraine uses Western weapons to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion.

