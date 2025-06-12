Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces 'gradually pushing back' Russian troops from Sumy Oblast, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on June 12:

Ukrainian forces 'gradually pushing back' Russian troops from Sumy Oblast, Zelensky says

Germany to supply new Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine, rules out Taurus missiles

Ukraine, Russia carry out another exchange of POWs under Istanbul deal

'Juicy target' — Ukraine says it struck Russian electronics plant in Moscow Oblast

For first time since invasion of Ukraine, US congratulates Russia on National Day

Ukrainian forces are gradually driving Russian troops back from parts of Sumy Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 12, amid escalating cross-border assaults in the region.

"Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrskyi — the front and, above all, the Pokrovsk direction, the Kursk operation, the border area of Sumy Oblast," Zelensky said in a video address.

"Our units in Sumy Oblast are gradually pushing back the occupiers. Thank you to each of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers for this result."

The statement follows weeks of intensified Russian offensives along the northeastern border. Russian troops have advanced into Sumy Oblast since Ukraine's withdrawal from most of its positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast in March.

Russia has reportedly taken control of about 200 square kilometers (80 square miles) in northern Sumy Oblast, including roughly a dozen small villages. As of May 31, mandatory evacuations were ordered for 213 settlements.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to create a so-called "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, while Zelensky said on May 28 that Moscow had massed 50,000 troops near Sumy.

In a separate interview with Bild on June 12, Zelensky dismissed Moscow's claims of significant territorial gains as "a Russian narrative" aimed at shaping global perceptions. He stressed that Ukrainian forces have managed to hold off a renewed offensive for nearly three weeks.

Sumy Oblast, which shares a long border with Russia, has been under near-constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

On June 3, Russian strikes on the city of Sumy killed six people and injured 28 others, including children.

Germany to supply new Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine, rules out Taurus missiles

Germany will deliver new IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine under a three-year supply plan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who added Berlin has no plans to provide Taurus long-range missiles.

The announcement comes amid escalating Russian aerial assaults, including a June 10 missile and drone strike on Kyiv, one of the largest since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"We are grateful for the supply of IRIS-T air defense systems," Zelensky said on June 12. "We understand that deliveries are currently being planned... for the next three years. This is very important assistance."

The IRIS-T is a German-made medium-range surface-to-air missile system capable of intercepting drones, aircraft, and cruise missiles.

Since first being delivered to Ukraine in late 2022, the system has at been at the core of the country's transition to Western-made high-end air defense systems.

Pistorius confirmed the delivery timeline but firmly ruled out the possibility of sending Taurus missiles — weapons Kyiv has repeatedly requested to strike deep into Russian territory.

"You asked me whether we are considering this, and my answer is no," Pistorius said.

Before taking office, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signaled openness to lifting former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ban on the missiles. That stance has not yet resulted in a policy shift.

Ukraine has already received long-range missiles — including ATACMS from the U.S. and Storm Shadow and SCALP from the U.K. and France. Initially restricted to use within Ukrainian territory, Western allies only began easing those limitations in late 2024.

Germany is Ukraine's largest military donor in Europe. Zelensky said that Berlin will provide 7 billion euros ($8.1 billion) in aid this year, with investments in defense production being considered.

"Today, we discussed that this aid will continue," he said. "We agreed on additional investments in production... both in Ukraine and in Germany."

Zelensky visited Berlin on May 28 for talks with Merz, part of an ongoing effort to bolster Ukraine's defense industry amid uncertainty over U.S. support under President Donald Trump.

Ukraine, Russia carry out another exchange of POWs under Istanbul deal

Ukraine has brought home another group of service members from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 12, saying the latest exchange focused on "severely wounded and seriously ill warriors."

The prisoners of war (POWs) were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia agreed upon during recent peace talks in Istanbul, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the POWs said.

The June 12 release follows a similar exchange on June 10, which also prioritized severely injured and ill captives. As during the previous swap, the number of personnel released was not immediately disclosed.

Ukrainian service members released from Russian captivity under a prisoner exchange on June 12, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X) Ukrainian service members released from Russian captivity under a prisoner exchange on June 12, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X) Ukrainian service members released from Russian captivity under a prisoner exchange on June 12, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)

Russia's Defense Ministry has also announced that its soldiers had been released from Ukrainian captivity as part of the swap, without disclosing their numbers.

Some of the POWs had been held by Russia for more than three years, according to the headquarters. Many of the released defenders had been classified as missing in action.

"This is part of a major exchange that continues in phases," the headquarters said in a statement. "These soldiers require urgent medical care and will receive full assistance, including psychological rehabilitation and financial compensation for their time in captivity."

Soldiers from multiple Ukrainian military branches, including the Armed Forces, Air Assault Forces, Navy, Air Force, Territorial Defense Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service, were freed in the exchange. Many had served in combat operations across Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Istanbul deal was reached during a second round of direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on June 2. While no political breakthrough was achieved, both sides agreed to a phased exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains.

As part of that agreement, Russia pledged to return the bodies of up to 6,000 Ukrainian service members.

Ukraine has brought back the bodies of 1,212 fallen service members on June 11. Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed Ukraine released the remains of 27 Russian service members, while Kyiv did not confirm this.

The recent prisoner swap comes weeks after the largest such exchange of the war to date, which took place between May 23 and 25, with each side releasing 1,000 captives. Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, more than 5,000 Ukrainian POWs have been returned home, according to official figures.

Ukraine continues to push for an "all-for-all" formula to bring every captured Ukrainian soldier back, but Moscow has so far rejected such a comprehensive agreement. Meanwhile, the Coordination Headquarters said preparations are underway for the next phase of exchanges in the coming weeks.

'Juicy target' — Ukraine says it struck Russian electronics plant in Moscow Oblast

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Rezonit Technopark in Russia's Moscow Oblast overnight on June 12, with explosions reported at the facility, the Ukrainian military said.

The operation was designed to "reduce Russia's ability to produce high-tech weapons and equipment," as the facility assembles circuit boards and electronics for the Russian military-industrial complex, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified, according to the statement.

"The Rezonit plant in the Zubovo technopark... is a juicy target, located roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Moscow's center," Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council official Andrii Kovalenko said.

According to Kovalenko, the circuit boards manufactured at Rezonit are used for flight control and navigation in Iskander, Kalibr, and Kh-101 missiles, as well as Orlan and Lancet drones and other systems.

0:00 / 1× Alleged footage of an explosion in Zubovo, Moscow Oblast, Russia, during a Ukrainian attack overnight on June 12, 2025. (Supernova+/Telegram)

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ published alleged footage of an explosion in Zubovo, with drones audible in the background. The strike tore a hole in the plant's roof, the channel wrote.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 52 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three over Moscow Oblast. Russian officials have not yet commented on a possible attack against the technopark.

Zubovo is located around 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukraine has repeatedly deployed long-range drones to target Russian military and industrial facilities deep in the rear, aiming to disrupt Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

In one of the most daring operations, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked four Russian air bases on June 1, allegedly hitting 41 Russian bombers and other aircraft.

For first time since invasion of Ukraine, US congratulates Russia on National Day

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Russian people on June 12, Russia's National Day, and expressed a desire for "constructive engagement" to bring peace to Ukraine.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," Rubio said in a statement published on the State Department's website.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future."

After taking office in January, the new U.S. administration took a sharp break from ex-President Joe Biden's policy on Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump's team has sought to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow while being reluctant to commit additional funds or military aid to the besieged country.

"It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Rubio said.

Washington has also signaled an intent to restore ties with Moscow, with both sides discussing venues for possible economic cooperation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha later said that he found it "unpleasant" to read the congratulations from "some countries" on Russia Day.

"As the minister of a country at war, I found it particularly unpleasant this morning to read the public congratulations from some countries to the Russian aggressor," European Pravda quoted him as saying.

The minister also added that he "has the moral right to say this" and further noted that "there can be no reward for the aggressor country."

While the Biden administration imposed massive sanctions on Russia and sought to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the international stage, Trump has often boasted about his close ties with the Russian leader and refused to impose additional economic restrictions.

Russia Day, also known as the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.

The day commemorates the declaration of Russia's state sovereignty from the Soviet Union, marking the start of a constitutional reform that eventually led to the breakdown of the USSR.

Note from the author:

