Ukraine war latest: West no longer imposing range restrictions on arms for Ukraine, Germany's Merz says

Key developments on May 26:

Western partners are not imposing any range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine for use against Russian military targets, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 26.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine — neither by the U.K., France, nor us. There are no restrictions by the U.S. either," Merz said during a discussion forum organized by the WDR channel.

"This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia," the chancellor added. "Until recently, it couldn’t do that, and apart from very few exceptions, it hadn’t done so either."

Ukraine has previously received long-range missiles from the U.S., the U.K., and France — including ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and SCALP — but was initially permitted to deploy them only against Russian military forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Only in late 2024, the Biden administration and other allies eased the restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian military targets in border regions. U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized ex-President Joe Biden's decision to ease the restrictions as he seeks to negotiate a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

The German chancellor also stressed that while Ukraine is using its arms to target Russian military infrastructure, Russia continues to attack Ukrainian "cities, kindergartens, hospitals, and care homes."

Before becoming chancellor, Merz signaled he would overturn the ban of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, on the delivery of Germany's Taurus cruise missiles, capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles). He has not confirmed whether he intends to deliver the missiles since taking office.

Possible targets for Ukraine's long-range missile strikes on Russia (The Kyiv Independent)

Russia launches record 355 drones at Ukraine; 6 killed, 24 injured over past 24 hours

Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across multiple oblasts over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on May 26.

Moscow's forces launched nine Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bomber planes and a record number of 355 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all nine missiles and 233 drones, and 55 Russian drones were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radars, according to the statement.

The attack marked the most extensive drone strike against Ukraine during the full-scale war, topping the previous record of 298 drones overnight on May 25.

Russia launched a three-day wave of aerial attacks from May 24 to May 26, firing more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles across Ukraine.

Trump, who has repeatedly pressed for a ceasefire and held a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, expressed strong disapproval of the latest escalation.

"I'm not happy with Putin," he told reporters on May 25, adding on Truth Social that the Russian president has gone "absolutely" crazy.

"I've always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right," Trump wrote. "But if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

Despite acknowledging Putin's escalatory behavior, Trump also criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he has had a strained relationship.

Zelensky on May 25 condemned the U.S. for its lack of response to the massive Russian assault, calling for stronger sanctions and saying that "America's silence... only encourages Putin."

"Likewise, President Zelensky is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does," Trump posted. "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."

Russian drone production site, chemical plant targeted in alleged Ukrainian drone strike

Russian air defenses opened fire against drones near the Yelabuga drone production site in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, while other drones attacked a chemical plant in Ivanovo Oblast, independent news channel Astra reported on May 26.

The reported attacks against Russian industrial facilities come as Moscow intensifies its aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Local residents reported air defense fire and drones flying over Yelabuga city on May 25, Astra and Baza Telegram channels wrote. The so-called Alabuga Special Economic Zone hosts a factory producing Shahed-type drones and has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces throughout the full-scale war.

It is unclear whether the facility, lying some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, suffered any damage in the May 25 attack.

0:00 / 1× Footage that purports to show air defense fire over Yelabuga, Tatarstan, Russia, on May 25, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

In Ivanovo Oblast, local authorities reported intercepting a drone attack in the town of Kineshma, with drone wreckage falling in the industrial area. No casualties were reported.

The drones targeted the town's Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant, Astra reported, citing residents. The facility produces components for Russian arms, namely missiles, Ukrainian official Andrii Kovalenko said.

Kineshma lies around 750 kilometers (470 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

At least 10 explosions were also reported in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces had downed 148 Ukrainian drones between 10 a.m. local time on May 25 and 8 a.m. on May 26.

A Ukrainian drone attack also reportedly targeted Moscow on May 25, local authorities claimed. The airports in Moscow, Nizhnekamsk, and Kaluga have temporarily suspended operations, Russian authorities said.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attacks, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify claims provided by Russian officials.

Netherlands to send last of pledged 24 F-16s to Ukraine on May 26

The Netherlands will send the remainder of the 24 F-16 fighter jets it had promised to Ukraine on May 26, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on the Dutch broadcaster WNL on May 25.

Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024. The U.S.-made fourth-generation fighter jets have been deployed to bolster Ukraine's sky shield and help repel Russian aerial attacks.

"We are also training pilots and technicians and sharing our military doctrines, so that Ukraine can build a modern armed force that matches that of the NATO member states," Brekelmans said on air.

Later in the day, the Dutch Defense Ministry confirmed the shipment of the final batch of 24 F-16 fighter jets bound for Ukraine.

According to a statement on the ministry's official website, "The aircraft left Volkel Air Base today for Belgium, where they are being prepared for delivery (to Ukraine)."

Apart from the Dutch aircraft, Ukraine has been promised 19 F-16s by Denmark, 30 by Belgium, and at least six from Norway. European nations have agreed to supply aircraft to help modernize the Ukrainian Air Force as they themselves transition to more advanced F-35 fighter jets.

The F-16 aircraft are being provided within the framework of the international fighter jet coalition, with some partners contributing training and technical support.

Oslo announced earlier this month that it would complete the delivery of its planes by the end of 2025. Similarly, the Belgian government said it would provide its aircraft sooner than the 2028 deadline.

Ukraine has confirmed that it has lost three of its F-16 jets in action.

Ukraine secures release of POWs from units excluded from all previous swaps

As part of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange with Russia, Ukraine has recovered soldiers from 46 military units that had previously seen none of their members returned, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) reported on May 26.

"The return of fighters from these units has long been blocked by the Russian side for various reasons," the agency said in a statement, describing the outcome as a significant breakthrough.

Of the 1,000 Ukrainian service members repatriated, over 300 had been held in Russian captivity since 2022. All those returned were soldiers or sergeants, many of whom had fought in the most intense areas of the front line, the agency added.

The exchange — agreed during the May 16 peace talks in Istanbul — was carried out in three phases between May 23 and 25.

It marked the largest single prisoner swap during the war and the only concrete result from the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in nearly three years.

The high-profile operation has drawn a mix of relief and frustration in Ukraine.

Colonel Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Azov Corps, criticized the exchange as a "mockery," noting that no Azov fighters were included in the release.

Thousands of civilians and military families have spent two years campaigning for the release of Azov servicemen captured during the siege of Mariupol in 2022. The omission has sparked renewed anger among Ukrainians who view Azovstal defenders as national heroes.

The then-Azov Brigade's last stand at the Azovstal steel plant is widely credited with delaying Russia's early advance, giving Ukraine time to mobilize and secure international military support.

Andrii Yusov, military intelligence spokesperson and deputy head of Ukraine's POW Coordination Headquarters, emphasized that Kyiv had no influence over which individuals Russia chose to release during the process.

"We could not influence the list. Russia handed over who it was ready to hand over, and Ukraine as well," Yusov said on May 26.

While Ukraine has previously conducted smaller prisoner exchanges, often with the involvement of third-party mediators, the Istanbul-negotiated swap was unprecedented in scale and complexity.

Kyiv has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, but Moscow has so far rejected the proposal.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.