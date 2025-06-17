Ukraine urges citizens to leave Israel and Iran amid escalating tensions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to leave Israel and Iran "as soon as possible" due to a serious deterioration in regional security, the ministry said in a statement on June 17.

"In connection with a significant worsening of the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommends that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible, until the situation stabilizes," the statement read.

Ukrainians who remain in either country are advised to remain vigilant, monitor updates from local authorities, follow air raid alerts, adhere to safety protocols, and always carry valid identification documents.

The Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran are compiling evacuation lists and preparing potential evacuation plans. Information about available evacuation routes is being published on the official Facebook pages of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran.

The Israeli military launched a large-scale attack on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure on June 13, which were followed by retaliatory ballistic missile strikes from Tehran. Israel has since struck key defense targets in Tehran, including the headquarters of Iran's Defense Ministry.