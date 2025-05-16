Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Ukraine to receive $84 million from World Bank to restore homes damaged in Russia's war

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 16, 2025 7:51 AM 2 min read
The headquarters of the World Bank Group (World Bank) in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2024. (Valerie Plesch/dpa via Getty Images)
Ukraine will receive $84 million from the World Bank to restore housing damaged in Russia's war, the Finance Ministry announced on May 15.

On April 2, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will receive $432 million in funding from the World Bank to assist with the restoration of transport infrastructure damaged during the war.

The most recent funding is part of the World Bank's Housing Repair for People’s Empowerment project (HOPE).

"The HOPE project is aimed at addressing urgent and critical repair needs for partially damaged individual and multi-apartment residential buildings in territorial communities under the control of the Government of Ukraine, which have suffered due to the aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory," the Finance Ministry said in its statement.

25,000 homes are expected to be repaired using the additional $84 million in funding from the World Bank.

The funding was secured with the signing of a financing agreement between Ukraine and the International Development Association (IDA) on May 15.

To date, the project has provided compensation to over 87,000 households for damages caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, the Finance Ministry said.

Russian missile and drone attacks regularly strike civilian infrastructure, including houses and residential buildings.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky sends delegation to Turkey, as peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16
Key developments on May 15: * Zelensky sends Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul, as peace talks with Russia are expected on May 16 * Trump expects no progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks until he meets Putin * Pro-Ukraine partisans sabotage railway track near Russia’s Smolensk * Ukraine shows its latest ‘ship-killer’ Magura drone series to
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.